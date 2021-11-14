Kim Kardashian Mocks Her Own Marriage History During Appearance at Friend’s Rehearsal Dinner

If anyone can joke about being married three times, it’s Kim Kardashian. The KKW Beauty owner is making her rounds this wedding season, recently attending longtime BFF Paris Hilton’s Beverly Hills nuptials. She also attended the pre-nuptial festivities for her close friend and entertainment executive Simon Huck. Huck once worked closely with Kardashian’s PR team. He’s set to marry Phil Riportella. The reality star turned billionaire took the microphone to share some words of wisdom for the husbands-to-be and it was all captured on video per TMZ.

Kardashian is proving that she’s funny beyond a scripted SNL monologue. “It’s so nice to be here at a gay wedding, I haven’t been to one since my second wedding,” she joked, referencing her 72-day marriage to former NBA star, Kris Humpries. Of course, attendees burst into laughter.

“When Simon asked me to talk tonight, I was a little bit confused because I haven’t quite figured out this marriage thing myself,” she continued. Kardashian’s divorce from rapper Ye, formerly Kanye West, is not yet finalized. “So, I don’t know what kind of advice I’m going to give to you guys tonight.”

But just because she’s going on divorce number three, doesn’t mean she hasn’t learned anything. Instead of giving actual relationship tips, Kardashian gives tips on how to make their wedding photos look aesthetically pleasing. She even jokes that she’ll give their wedding planner some insiders for the big day. Kardashian should know, considering her 2014 wedding photo with Ye broke the internet.

But overall, Kardashian couldn’t be happier for her friends, noting that she knows true love when she sees it. The audience loved the speech.

Kardashian first married record producer Damon Thomas when she was just 19-years-old. Her marriage to Humphries was the most controversial, with Humpries fighting for an annulment claiming he was frauded into the union for higher ratings for Keeping Up With the Kardashians. A judge disagreed and granted a divorce.

Kardashian’s marriage to Ye lasted six years. The couple has four children together. Kardashian chalks up the split to overall lifestyle differences. She’s recently been spotted getting cozy with Pete Davidson.