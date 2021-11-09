Pete Davidson Playfully Hints at Kim Kardashian Romance Rumors

Pete Davidson joked about his alleged romance with Kim Kardashian on Monday night, and he got a swipe in at the new streaming service Tubi as well. Davidson appeared on Late Night with Seth Meyers to promote his new show The Freak Brothers, but he didn’t ignore the fact that fans have something else on their minds. Sadly, he didn’t provide any answers.

“I want to address something,” Meyers said at the very beginning of the interview. “I feel like I want to confirm if it’s real or a rumor. This is something you’ve been reading about a lot in the press.” The crowd whooped and cheered, clearly expecting him and Davidson to broach the topic of Kardashian. Smiling slyly, Davidson played along as well.

“I’ve been wanting to talk about this because there’s a lot of people I walk by, people are like whispering and making eyes at me,” Davidson said. “But it is true: I do have a show on Tubi coming out.” The live audience laughed, clearly expecting Davidson to discuss something else. From there, the two comedians jumped right into a discussion of The Freak Brothers, with no mention of Kardashian or Davidson’s love life at all.

Davidson and Kardashian have been spotted together several times in the last month or so in settings that seem suspiciously romantic. That includes a double date with Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, where they were photographed holding hands on a roller coaster. However, sources close to the couple have told reporters from PEOPLE that they are “just friends hanging out,” although they “have chemistry.”

To some extent, Davidson capitalized on this notoriety to help promote The Freak Brothers, which is a star-studded animated comedy dropping on Tubi on Sunday, Nov. 14. In addition to Davidson, it stars Tiffany Haddish, Woody Harrelson, John Goodman and others. Davidson himself couldn’t help joking about the obscurity of the platform with Meyers.

“The Tubi?” Meyers asked. Davidson answered “The Tubi! A lot of people are shocked that I could get on a show like Tubi, but it’s a real thing!”

For those interested, Tubi is a free streaming with no subscription required, since it is supported entirely by ad sales. It is owned by Fox, and is available on most streaming hardware like Roku or Amazon Fire TV devices. The Freak Brothers premieres there on Sunday, Nov. 14.