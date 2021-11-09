Caitlyn Jenner Gives Update on Her Relationship With Ex-Wife Kris Jenner

Caitlyn Jenner wishes her relationship with ex-wife Kris Jenner was “closer” after their 2013 split. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 72, revealed on Monday’s episode of Big Brother VIP that she and the mother of her daughters Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner “could be better.” In a clip of the show obtained by The Daily Mail, Caitlyn got candid with one of her fellow houseguests.

“From my standpoint, our relationship is not as good as it should be,” she said of Kris, 66. “I don’t have any hard feelings towards her. We did a great job and this and that. Yeah, I wish it was closer, but it’s not.” Asked if Kris had “misgivings” about her, Caitlyn replied, “I think that’s an understatement,” but quickly noted their relationship is “OK.” “But it’s not — I think it could be better, just because of the kids,” she continued. “That’s always the way when you have that. It’s all about how the mother and father get along together. Is it easy, is it good when they see each other? Is there any tension?”

Caitlyn and Kris announced they were separating after 22 years of marriage two years before the former Olympian would come out publicly as transgender in 2015. While Kris was supportive of Caitlyn’s transition, the I Am Cait star’s memoir, The Secrets of My Life, caused a rift in the Kardashian-Jenner family after it was published in 2017. In the book, Caitlyn alleged Kris knew more about her desire to transition than she claimed before and Kim Kardashian later accused her of excluding the chapters about her mother in the copy of the book she was given to read before its release.

Kris recently opened up to WSJ. Magazine’s The One about her relationship with Caitlyn, saying of navigating their split amid her ex’s transition, “We didn’t know how to process that — and it was a process, it was a shock, and then it was a reality, and it was something that we had to absorb and try to wrap our heads around and learn about.”