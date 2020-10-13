Paul Walker's Daughter Meadow Shares Sweet Photo With Late Actor: 'Best Friend Forever and Ever'

✖

Meadow Walker is paying tribute to her late father, actor Paul Walker, sharing a sweet photo from her childhood with her "best friend forever and ever." Sharing a loving photo with her father when she was just a kid, Meadow, now 21, added an emotional caption. "Miss you so so much, best friend forever and ever," she wrote under the throwback.

The picture made quite the impact on her followers, many of whom reassured her how proud her father would be of where she is now. "Beautiful photo meadow, I’m sure your dad will be so proud of you," one person commented. "The impact you both make in this world will be unforgettable," another added, while a third chimed in, "He is always with you. In the Heart and next to you. Maybe not in the body, but in the spirit that watches over you. It will always be with you."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meadow Walker (@meadowwalker) on Oct 10, 2020 at 1:48pm PDT

The Fast & Furious actor was tragically killed on Nov. 20, 2013 in an explosive single car crash alongside friend Roger Rodas, who was driving the car. In 2018, Meadow, Walker's father, and Rodas' wife all settled lawsuits with Porsche, the manufacturer of the car involved in the crash, with Meadow's attorney claiming Walker survived the initial collision but burned alive after being trapped by his seatbelt.

In 2018, Walker's mother, Cheryl, told PEOPLE that the last time she saw her son, he was planning on picking out a Christmas tree with Meadow, then 15, before being reminded of a charity car show he had promised to attend for his organization, Reach Out Worldwide. "We were having this good conversation, and he'd forgotten about an event he had. He got a text and said, 'Oh my gosh, I'm supposed to be somewhere!'" Cheryl recalled.

Leaving the event that night with Rodas, Walker was killed in a collision. "I think so many people think, 'Oh, he was just a movie star who was killed in a car accident,'" Cheryl continued. "But there was so much more to him. That was just a piece of who he was. He was an amazing man." The late actor's family honors him every year on Sept. 12, his birthday, gathering at one of Walker's favorite surfing spots in Huntington Beach.