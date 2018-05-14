Paul Walker Crash: Widow of Driver Settles With Porsche

Kristine Rodas, the widow of the man who was driving the car in the crash that killed actor Paul Walker, has settled her lawsuit against Porsche after she claimed faulty mechanics were to blame for the crash.

Rodas filed a notice with the court Friday saying that her court battle with Porsche “has been settled in its entirety” and the case can be dismissed, according to court documents obtained by The Blast.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Rodas sued Porsche shortly after her husband Roger Rodas and Walker were killed in the car collision in November 2013. Roger was behind the wheel of a Porsche Carrera GT that Walker was riding in when it skidded off the road and crashed into a tree.

Rodas lost her lawsuit against the car maker. She filed an appeal, which was scheduled to be heard next month, but now she says the case has been settled out of court. Terms of the settlement were not available.

Walker’s daughter Meadow settled her own lawsuit against Porsche in November, claiming that defects in the car manufacturer’s design led to the crash that killed her father. She believed that Walker survived the collision but burned alive after being trapped by the Porsche Carrera GT’s seatbelt. Walker’s father also reached a similar settlement with the company.

Meadow’s lawyers believe the seatbelt “snapped Walker’s torso back with thousands of pounds of force, thereby breaking his ribs and pelvis” and that the car itself had “instability and control issues.”

Meadow previously settled with Roger’s estate for $10.1 million.

Walker died in November 2013 and was subsequently written out of the Fast & Furious franchise. His cast mates still regularly pay tribute to his memory on social media. On the fourth anniversary of his death, Vin Diesel, Jordan Brewster and Tyrese Gibson all shared emotional Instagram tributes to their late co-star and friend.

Brewster, who portrayed Walker’s on-screen love interest Mia Toretto, uploaded a photo of herself with Walker along with a Maya Angelou quote: “People will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel.” She captioned the pictures by stating that “Paul got this more than anyone I Love you everyday, I miss you everyday.”

Diesel also posted a picture of himself with the late actor, quoting the line from Furious 7 that was meant as a farewell to Walker and his character. “No matter where you are, whether it’s a quarter-mile away or halfway across the world, you’ll always be family,” he wrote, captioning the picture with “Four years…”

“I miss you and Love You everyday,” Gibson wrote on Instagram. “In my heart of Heart I know you’re still with us.”