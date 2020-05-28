Meadow Walker Shares Throwback Photo With Dad Paul Walker: 'Happy Place'

✖

Meadow Walker is looking back on her "happy place" with late father Paul Walker. The actor's daughter, now 21, took to Instagram Tuesday to share a sweet throwback photo being goofy with her dad, simply captioning the black and white photo from her childhood, "happy place."

Meadow's never-before-seen photo of her father elicited an emotional response from the Fast & Furious actor's fans. "Father and Daughter time... awesome," one follower commented, as another chimed in, "Matching smiles." Still another wrote, "This is beautiful!" while a different emotional fan proclaimed they were "forever Paul Walker." A grateful follower thanked Meadow for sharing "such a sweet photo," while another memorialized the actor as "angel Paul," saying just how much they missed him.

Walker was tragically killed in an explosive single car crash on Nov. 30, 2013 as was his friend and the driver of the car, Roger Rodas. In 2018, Meadow, Walker's father, and Rodas' wife, Kristine, both settled lawsuits with Porsche, the manufacturer of the car involved in the crash. Meadow's attorney's claimed Walker survived the initial collision but burned alive after being trapped by his seatbelt.

In 2018, Walker's mother, Cheryl, recalled to PEOPLE the morning of the day her son would die that he had planned on picking out a Christmas tree with 15-year-old Meadow later in the day when he was reminded of a charity car show he had promised to attend for his organization, Reach Out Worldwide.

"We were having this good conversation, and he'd forgotten about an event he had. He got a text and said, 'Oh my gosh, I'm supposed to be somewhere!'" Cheryl recalled. It would be leaving that same event, when he decided to catch a ride with Rodas in the Carrera GT Porsche, that Walker would be killed. "I think so many people think, 'Oh, he was just a movie star who was killed in a car accident,'" Cheryl explained. "But there was so much more to him. That was just a piece of who he was. He was an amazing man."

Honoring their beloved son and father every year, the family gathers together at one of Walker's favorite surfing spots in Huntington Beach on Sept. 12, his birthday. "I've gotten letters from people all over the world who said he made a difference in their lives," Cheryl said. "That is such a blessing. He's never forgotten."