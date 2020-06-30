Paul Walker's Daughter Meadow Just Reunited With Vin Diesel's Children

✖

The Fast & Furious family's second generation reunited in a heartwarming new photo Meadow Walker, Paul Walker's daughter, shared on Monday. The younger Walker was joined by three of Vin Diesel's children, with all four smiling from ear to ear. Diesel's daughters Pauline, 5, and Similce, 12, and son Vincent, 10, co-starred in the "family, forever" photo.

Walker, 21, has not only kept her father's memory alive but also his close relationship with his Fast & Furious co-star's family. She has often shared photos with Diesel's children, including an adorable picture with Similce in August 2019. When Walker turned 21 in November, Diesel shared a touching birthday note on Instagram, remarking how proud of her he is. "I know it’s your 21st and you wanted to go big in Japan, but the family has a cake waiting for you when you get home, so hurry," Diesel wrote at the time. "Love you kid."

Diesel, who named Pauline after Walker, also shared a tribute to Walker on Sept. 12, which would have been Paul's 46th birthday. He shared an illustration of himself looking up at Paul, with the text "Always in our hearts" in the sky. In his caption, Diesel said everyone still hopes to make Paul proud, including his daughter. "We only hope to make you proud. Speaking of which, guess what message I woke up to... your daughter," Diesel wrote. "Meadow sending me love on this day. Wow, she knows me so well. She has your heart."

Walker has done everything she can to keep her father's legacy alive. She helps oversee the Paul Walker Foundation, which she launched to continue Paul's philanthropy. Earlier this month, the foundation donated food to health care workers at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. Walker has also used her platform to show support for social justice causes, including Black Lives Matter.

In December, Walker launched a new campaign with Pencils of Promise to build a school for underprivileged children. "This is the season of giving and my biggest wish is to provide a space for these children to learn. Everyone deserves a good education. We are dedicating this school to my dad, Paul Walker," she wrote at the time. The fundraiser is still open, and over $59,000 has already been raised.

Diesel and Walker made five Fast & Furious movies together, including Fast & Furious 6 and Furious 7. The next film in the franchise, simply titled F9, is scheduled to hit theaters on April 2, 2021, nd was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. F9 will be directed by Justin Lin, marking his first film in the series since Fast & Furious 6.