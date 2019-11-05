Paul Walker and Vin Diesel Fans Can’t Get Enough of This Meadow Walker Birthday Tribute

Vin Diesel posted a sweet birthday shoutout to Meadow Walker, the daughter of his late The Fast and the Furious co-star Paul Walker. Diesel showed fans he is still looking out for Meadow after the untimely passing of her father in 2013. Fast & Furious fans were all choked up over the tribute.

Meadow Walker turned 21 on Monday, and she was celebrating overseas. Still, that did not stop Diesel from reaching out on social media, where he was excited for her to get home. The actor was unusually sentimental in his post.

“I could say that I am so proud of the person you are becoming… but the truth is I have always been proud of you,” Diesel wrote. “Happy Birthday Meadow! I know it’s your 21st and you wanted to go big in Japan, but the family has a cake waiting for you when you get home, so hurry. Love you kid.”

Diesel even signed the note “Uncle Vin,” to fans’ delight. Not shying away from the praise, Meadow responded publicly with a comment.

“Thank you so much. I can’t wait to see you soon. And my little angels,” she wrote. “Love you.”

Other followers weighed in as well, touched to see how close Meadow is with her father’s co-star and friend.

“Such an awesome person Vin!” one person wrote.

“Nice family, nice actor,” added another.

Meadow is close with Diesel and his family, as her Instagram followers know. She often refers to Diesel’s daughter Hania as her “angel,” and they pose for plenty of selfies together.

Diesel was close with Paul Walker, his co-star in the Fast & Furious franchise up until Walker’s death in 2013. He died in a real-life car crash, leaving friends and fans devastated.

Diesel was reflecting on Walker’s birthday not too long ago as well. Back in September, he posted a tribute to his late friend on what would have been Walker’s 46th birthday — Sep. 12.

“So much to tell you… so much to share,” he wrote, addressing his late friend directly. As if they were just catching up, he continued, sharing stories of filming new movies, partying with the cast and crew and how Walker would have acted if he had been there.

“It was one of those moments that so often in the past we were together smiling and getting everyone drunk, especially Justin,” he joked, “Who by the way would make you so proud with what he is accomplishing with this film.”

“I reflect on how lucky I am to call you my brother. The tears never go away, but they change… from that of mourning to that of grace.”

“Speaking of which, guess what message I woke up to… your daughter,” he went on. “Meadow sending me love on this day. Wow, she knows me so well. She has your heart. Happy birthday… it’s amazing, but somehow you continue to make the world a better place.”



Fast & Furious 9 is slated for release on May 22, 2020.