Meadow Walker Posts Epic ‘Fast & Furious’ Family Tribute Photo to Late Dad Paul Walker

Meadow Walker paid tribute to her late father, Paul Walker this weekend with a Fast & Furious family photo. The picture showed Walker, Vin Diesel, Jordana Brewster and others outside for a Nerf gun fight. They were gathered on the anniversary of Paul Walker’s passing.

Fans have been touched by Meadow Walker‘s closeness with her late father’s co-star, Vin Diesel in the years since his passing. This fall was no exception, as Meadow apparently spent Saturday night with Diesel.

The actor stood with a red plastic Nerf gun raised up over his head, as did several of the others gathered with him. The children wore goggles and face masks for protection, much like paintball or airsoft competitors would.

Meadow addressed her father in the caption, writing: “celebrating you today, and everyday.”

“Love this,” one fan commented, “I’ll always remember him.”

“Ur father will forever live in my heart he was such an amazing person,” added another.

View this post on Instagram celebrating you today, and everyday A post shared by Meadow Walker (@meadowwalker) on Nov 30, 2019 at 5:28pm PST

“Always in our hearts baby,” echoed a third.

Brewster posted her own tribute on Instagram — a photo of herself and Walker together at a red carpet event for Fast & Furious. Brewster plays Mia in the franchise, and was clearly close with Walker and his family.

“Love you with all my heart, miss you with all my heart,” she wrote over the weekend.

View this post on Instagram Always… A post shared by Vin Diesel (@vindiesel) on Nov 30, 2019 at 6:37pm PST

Meanwhile, Diesel’s tribute this weekend was a photoshopped image of himself smiling upwards on a sunlit backdrop, while Walker’s half-translucent face smiled back down at him. The actor has never been shy about his grief for Walker, and fans love to see him welcome Meadow into his family.

Walker passed away on Nov. 30, 2013 in a tragic car crash. The actor left a charity event in his Porsche Carrera GT, with friend Roger Rodas driving. On the way home he crashed into a concrete lamp post in Santa Clarita, California. He was 40 years old at the time.

No alcohol or other drugs were found to be in Walker’s system, or that of Rodas. However, according to a report by the Christian Science Monitor at the time, the road where they crashed is a popular spot for “drifting” — a stunt that comes up often in the Fast & Furious movies.

Meadow Walker was just a teenager when her father passed, and had only just begun to form a close relationship with him. Now 21, she spends a lot of time with Diesel and his family, including holidays, birthdays and other special occasions, according to their Instagram feeds.