Paul Walker’s Daughter Meadow Posts Sweet Photo With Vin Diesel’s Daughter Hania

Meadow Walker, the daughter of the late Fast & Furious star Paul Walker, shared an adorable new photo on Instagram Thursday with a special guest star, Vin Diesel’s daughter Hania Sinclair. Walker and Diesel co-starred in five Fast & Furious movies together before Walker’s tragic death in 2013. Walker died in a car accident in California at age 40.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meadow Walker (@meadowwalker) on Aug 29, 2019 at 7:32pm PDT

The new photo shows Meadow hugging Hania, who sports a big grin. “With my angel,” Meadow wrote in the caption.

Diesel and Walker first appeared as Dominic Toretto and Brian O’Connor, respectively, in The Fast and The Furious in 2001. They worked together again in Fast & Furious (2009), Fast Five (2011), Fast & Furious 6 (2013) and Furious 7 (2015), the last of which featured footage filmed just before Walker’s death.

During production, Walker and Diesel became close friends, and after Walker’s death, Diesel paid tribute to him by naming his 4-year-old daughter Pauline after him.

“There’s no other person that I’m thinking about as I’m cutting this umbilical cord,” Diesel told Today, notes E! News. “I knew he was there and I felt like, you know, a way to keep his memory a part of my memory, a part of my world.”

Walker and driver Roger Rodas died in a single-car high-speed crash in Santa Clarita, California. Meadow settled a wrongful death lawsuit against automaker Porsche for an undisclosed amount. Walker’s father also filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Rodas’ estate.

Meadow, 20, only recently returned to Instagram in July and has frequently posted tributes to her father. On Aug. 17, she posted a photo of her father with a pig in water, simply adding, “thinking of you xx” in the caption. Walker also linked to the Paul Walker Foundation she helped establish in her bio.

“Reflecting on my father, I found myself reflecting on his passions,” Meadow wrote in a 2015 Instagram post. “His passion for the ocean, his passion for rescuing animals, his passion for helping people and his passion for spontaneous goodwill. I wanted to start this foundation because I want to share that piece of him with the world. I want to share that part of him with others. I am tremendously proud to be launching The [Paul Walker Foundation] (@paulwalkerfdn) on his birthday. I can’t think of a better way to celebrate my father.”

Meanwhile, Diesel is hard at work on Fast & Furious 9, and a new photo on Diesel’s Instagram page teased the possible return of Brian O’Conner. Diesel shared a photo of himself with Walker’s brother, Cody Walker, on set during filming. It’s not clear if Cody was just visiting or if he will appear onscreen.

“There is something special that happens every time Cody comes to visit production,” Diesel wrote in the caption for the photo. “Always making Pablo proud! All love, always.”

Jordana Brewster’s return also hinted at the return of Brian. Brewster’s Mia left the series after Furious 7, since Walker’s character was given a happy ending, with Brian and Mia living with their young son.

Fast & Furious 9 hits theaters on May 22, 2020.

Photo credit: Dave J Hogan/Getty Images