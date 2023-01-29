Pamela Anderson Recalls Walking in on Jack Nicholson Having a Threesome

Pamela Anderson isn't holding anything back in her new memoir, Love, Pamela. In an excerpt of from the book in a new feature interview with Variety, the 55-year-old recounted a visit to the Playboy magazine founder Hugh Hefner. While there, she stumbled upon Jack Nicholson while in the middle of a threesome in one of the bathrooms. "Mr. Nicholson had two beautiful women with him," she writes. "They were all giggling and kissing up against the wall, sliding all over each other. I walked by to use the mirror, bending over the sink to fix my lip gloss. Trying not to look, but I couldn't help myself and caught his eye in the reflection," she adds, noting his excitement that the Baywatch alum was watching. "I guess that got him to the finish line, because he made a funny noise, smiled and said, 'Thanks, dear.'"

She didn't say what year it was, but noted it was a time in her life where she lived "as just complete freedom." She added: "It was full of artists, philanthropists, intellectuals, chivalry, beautiful women," telling Variety. "t was really an experience." Anderson wasn't a foreigner to the mansion, having modeled for the magazine throughout the late 80s and early 90s. She appeared on 11 covers, setting a record in the publication's 60-year history.

She also met her ex-husband, Jon Peters, at the Playboy Mansion one day after she first arrived in the country after moving from Canada. Their marriage lasted just 12 days.

In addition to her memoir, there's also a coinciding Netflix documentary, Pamela: a Love Story. Both will be released on Jan. 31.

In the documentary, Anderson, the ex-wife of rockstar Tommy Lee, vows to take control of her own narrative. Speaking with PEOPLE, the documentary's director Ryan White says, "She's telling her story in her own words, finally, but she also doesn't know which archival videos and personal diaries will be used in the final film."