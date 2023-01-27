Pamela Anderson Clarifies Claim About Tim Allen Flashing Her on 'Home Improvement' Set

Pamela Anderson doesn't think Home Improvement co-star Tim Allen had "bad intentions" when he allegedly flashed her on her first day of filming the sitcom back in 1991. The Baywatch star, now 55, reached out to Variety in a text message to clarify the story she tells in her memoir Love, Pamela about Allen allegedly exposing his penis to her when she was 23 years old.

"Tim is a comedian, it's his job to cross the line. I'm sure he had no bad intentions," Anderson wrote. Times have changed, though. I doubt anyone would try that post #MeToo. It's a new world." Allen, 69, previously denied the incident in a statement, saying it "never happened" and that he "would never do such a thing."

In Love, Pamela, which will be released Jan. 31, the former Playboy model recalled her first day on set with Home Improvement, where she played Lisa the Tool Girl for two seasons of the ABC sitcom. "On the first day of filming, I walked out of my dressing room, and Tim was in the hallway in his robe. He opened his robe and flashed me quickly – completely naked underneath," Anderson alleged. "He said it was only fair, because he had seen me naked. Now we're even. I laughed uncomfortably."

Love, Pamela will be released the same day Netflix debuts the documentary film Pamela, A Love Story. In the film, Anderson reacts to Hulu's Pam & Tommy series, starring Lily James and Sebastian Stan as Anderson and her ex-husband Tommy Lee. The series, which scored 10 Emmy nominations, followed the unauthorized distribution of a sex tape that Anderson and Lee, 60, filmed during their 1995 honeymoon.

Asked by Variety to describe the people behind the Hulu series, Anderson simply called them "assholes," saying the series was "salt on the wound" and noting that the production still owes her "a public apology." There's no bad blood between Anderson and James, however. "I said to Netflix, 'I'd love to invite Lily to the premiere of the movie,'" the model noted. "I think it's hard to play somebody when you don't know the whole picture. I've got nothing against Lily James. I think that she's a beautiful girl and she was just doing the job. But the idea of the whole thing happening was just really crushing for me."