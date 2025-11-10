Orlando Bloom Poses With Actress Dressed as Katy Perry for Halloween

Orlando Bloom posed alongside an actress who was dressed as his ex, Katy Perry, on Halloween — just three months after the former couple confirmed their split.

In photos shared on Happy Death Day actress Rachel Lynn Matthews’ Instagram Story, Bloom, who is dressed as a skeleton, can be seen smiling for the camera alongside Matthews, who is dressed as Perry during her controversial Blue Origin mission.

Videos by PopCulture.com

(Rachel Lynn Matthews)

In other photos obtained by TMZ, Matthews, 32, recreated a photo of Perry kissing the Earth upon her return to land, which she captioned, “Take up space!” Bloom has not commented on his photo with Matthews.

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor, 48, and Perry, 41, confirmed that they had split on July 3, releasing a statement reaffirming their dedication to co-parenting their 5-year-old daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom.

“Due to the abundance of recent interest and conversation surrounding Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry’s relationship, representatives have confirmed that Orlando and Katy have been shifting their relationship over the past many months to focus on co-parenting,” the statement read, as per PEOPLE. “They will continue to be seen together as a family, as their shared priority is — and always will be — raising their daughter with love, stability, and mutual respect.”

Perry seemingly shared details of her split from her longtime partner in her new single, “Bandaids,” which she released on Thursday.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 13: Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom attend the 10th Breakthrough Prize Ceremony at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on April 13, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Breakthrough Prize)

“Hand to God I promise I tried / There’s no stone left unturned / It’s not what you did / It’s what you didn’t / You were there but you weren’t,” Perry begins the song. “Got so used to you letting me down / No use trying to send flowers now / Telling myself you’ll change you don’t / Bandaids over a broken heart.”

Perry acknowledges the “good times” in her relationship, adding that “the love that we made was worth it in the end,” in reference to their daughter Daisy. Ultimately, though, Perry sings that the relationship was doomed. “Tried all the medications / Lowered my expectations / Made every justification / Bleeding out, bleeding out, bleeding out slow / Bandaids over a broken heart,” she concludes the song.

Since Perry and Bloom announced their split, Perry has been spotted getting cozy with former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, revealing during her Oct. 30 Lifetimes Tour performance in Prague that she was “dating someone” again.