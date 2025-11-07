Katy Perry’s New Song Gives Details About Reason for Orlando Bloom Split

Katy Perry is sharing a look inside her heartbreak following her split from Orlando Bloom.

The pop star, 41, shared rare insight into the end of her nine-year relationship with the Pirates of the Caribbean actor, 48, in her new single, “Bandaids,” which she released with a music video on Thursday.

In the video, Perry has a series of Final Destination-esque accidents after dropping her ring down the garbage disposal, surviving all but a gas station explosion at the very end.

“Hand to God I promise I tried / There’s no stone left unturned / It’s not what you did / It’s what you didn’t / You were there but you weren’t,” Perry begins the song. “Got so used to you letting me down / No use trying to send flowers now / Telling myself you’ll change you don’t / Bandaids over a broken heart.”

Perry continues to acknowledge the “good times” in her relationship, singing that they “never faked [their] pictures,” and noting that “the love that we made was worth it in the end,” in reference to 5-year-old daughter Daisy Dove, who is referenced in the music video with a daisy flower during the lyric.

Perry also sings about trying to save her relationship as she sinks into quicksand near the end of the video. “Tried all the medications / Lowered my expectations / Made every justification / Bleeding out, bleeding out, bleeding out slow / Bandaids over a broken heart,” she concludes the song.

(Photo Credit: Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Lifetime)

Perry and Bloom confirmed that they had split on July 3, releasing a statement affirming their dedication to co-parenting their daughter.

“Due to the abundance of recent interest and conversation surrounding Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry’s relationship, representatives have confirmed that Orlando and Katy have been shifting their relationship over the past many months to focus on co-parenting,” the statement read, as per PEOPLE. “They will continue to be seen together as a family, as their shared priority is — and always will be — raising their daughter with love, stability, and mutual respect.”



Perry has since been romantically linked with former Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau, revealing during her Oct. 30 Lifetimes Tour performance in Prague that she was “dating someone” again.