Justin Trudeau Spotted Out to Dinner With Newly Single Former ‘American Idol’ Judge

One former American Idol judge and multi-platinum pop singer was spotted with the former Prime Minister of Canada.

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau had dinner together on Monday, just one month after it was announced that Perry split with Orlando Bloom. The two had been together for ten years.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The 40-year-old pop singer went to the Montréal, Canada restaurant Le Violon with the 53-year-old politician, and had all sorts of fine-dining dishes that involved lobster, lamb, beef tartare, and more, according to TMZ.

The chef and owner, Danny Smiles, told TMZ that Trudeau picked up the tab and the two stuck around for a few more hours before walking into the kitchen to thank the staff. (He also shared that they skipped dessert.)

Smiles said he didn’t see any PDA between the two, but given that both Perry and Trudeau are single, whatever’s going on is anyone’s guess.

Perry and Bloom officially ended things last month. They have one daughter, 4-year-old Daisy Dove, and will continue to co-parent her.

“Due to the abundance of recent interest and conversation surrounding Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry’s relationship, representatives have confirmed that Orlando and Katy have been shifting their relationship over the past many months to focus on coparenting,” a rep told Page Six. “They will continue to be seen together as a family, as their shared priority is—and always will be—raising their daughter with love, stability and mutual respect.”