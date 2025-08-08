Katy Perry’s Daughter Daisy Cleary Inherited Mom’s Singing Talents in Rare Video

Performing for a crowd is in Daisy Bloom’s genes!

Katy Perry shared a sweet video on Wednesday of her and Orlando Bloom’s nearly 5-year-old daughter singing a sweet song while putting on a puppet show.

In the short clip, Daisy dances a lion puppet around in front of a red curtain and sings a song to great applause from Perry. “Thank you, everyone,” she says sweetly at the end of her performance.

“We can already see that Daisy is going to follow in her mother’s footsteps and become a great singer,” one fan commented on the video, which was part of a larger post from Perry about life lately on her Lifetimes tour.

“We continue to be on tour,” Perry, 40, captioned the post, which included photos of the newly-single star going for a bike ride, watching her crew play Uno and enjoying a day on the water.

Daisy seemingly made another appearance in the photo dump; in one photo that appears to be of Daisy, she takes in the view of a city from a high-rise window, her hands pressed against the glass.

Perry’s Lifetimes Tour, which is promoting her new album 143, began in April, with the singer most recently performing at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto on Wednesday. She will play Boston’s TD Garden on Friday.

Perry has also made headlines this summer for splitting with Daisy’s father, Orlando Bloom. The former couple, who had been engaged since 2019, released a statement confirming the breakup.

“Due to the abundance of recent interest and conversation surrounding Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry’s relationship, representatives have confirmed that Orlando and Katy have been shifting their relationship over the past many months to focus on co-parenting,” their statement read. “They will continue to be seen together as a family, as their shared priority is — and always will be — raising their daughter with love, stability and mutual respect.”

Since their split was announced in July, Perry has been seen on a date with former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, although she made no reference to their budding situationship in her Instagram post.