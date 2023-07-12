'One Tree Hill's Bethany Joy Lenz Reveals She Was in a Cult for 10 Years

Bethany Joy Lenz is hoping to one day tell her story. The One Tree Hill alum told her former costars Sophia Bush and Hilarie Burton on Monday's episode of the Drama Queens podcast that she was part of a "cult" for 10 years, something she hopes to open up about in a book.

"I was in a cult for 10 years. That would be a really valuable experience to write about," Lenz, who played Haley James on the early 2000s teen drama series, shared. "That would be a really valuable experience to write about, and the recovery-you know, 10 years of recovery after that. So there's a lot to tell."

Although Lenz didn't share any further details about her experience, she said she writes about the experience privately. The actress said she "for sure" wants to eventually write a book about her experience in the hopes of helping others, and already has some pieces written, explaining that "I think the ADHD has made it really difficult over the years to – I have lots of essays and lots of chapters and things. But to really commit to putting it all together, I would love to write about my experience." However, Lenz said she worries about "the pressure of getting it right and everything having to be exactly real and all the people that are involved. Also, I don't know how much I can say because there are still people and legal things in place that make it more complicated for the timing of that. But I do write. I write all the time."

The Bring It On Again actor, who previously revealed that her guest-starring role on Grey's Anatomy was based on her personal history of abuse, has never publicly spoken about cult in particular, but she has spoken out against organizations she believes exhibit problematic behavior. In 2021, Lenz spoke out against the Mosaic Church, which she said she attended "on and off for two years." In an Instagram post, the actress said, "there's a lot to tell," adding that she felt "the pressure of getting it right and everything having to be exactly real, and all the people that are involved." She continued, "the hierarchy in this 'church,' the level of abuse that I've consistently heard goes on behind the scenes and how everything centers around the Leader is textbook 101 of cults. And usually, unless you're in the inner circle, it's much harder to spot." Lenz said, "I don't know how much I can say because there are still people and legal things in place that make it more complicated for the timing of that."

Lenz also had a near run-in with the NXIVM cult led by convicted leader Keith Raniere. In 2016, Allison Mack, who was recently released a year early from prison for racketeering and other charges, appeared to attempt to enlist the actress into the cult, writing in a tweet, "[Bethany Joy Lenz] you would love this woman's movement I'm a part of. Love to tell you about it, DM me if you want!" In a now-deleted tweet captured by Reddit users, Lenz responded, "Sorry love, was already in a cult once. But LMK when you're on the other side and we'll talk. That's rough stuff."