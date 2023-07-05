'Smallville' Actor Allison Mack Released From Prison Early After Serving 2 Years in NXIVM Cult Case

Smallville actor Allison Mack has been released from prison early, after serving two years for her role in the NXIVM cult case. According to PEOPLE, Mack was released from the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, California on Monday, July 3. She was originally sentenced to three years behind bars after pleading guilty to multiple charges, including conspiracy and racketeering.

Mack's early release was due to the First Step Act (FSA) — a law from the era of Donald Trump's presidency — that allows federal inmates to earn "good conduct" credit. Inmates on this can accrue 54 days for every year of their imposed sentence, per a statement sent to PEOPLE from the Federal Bureau of Prisons. The department added that inmates can also be released up to 12 months early for other reasons such as completing the BOP's Residential Drug Abuse Program (RDAP) or with a court order due to old age, medical conditions, or clemency.

The NXIVM cult began making headlines in 2018, when Mack — who played a central role in the group — was charged with sex trafficking, sex trafficking conspiracy and forced labor conspiracy. In a 2013 video unearthed by the Daily Mail, Mack was heard saying of NXIVM, "It's the most challenging thing I've ever done because it consists of working with a group of people who are totally interdependent, meaning we're all working together and no-one is ever punished or told that they're wrong or bad."

"I would say that working for Jness is the most satisfying and purposeful thing I've ever done," she added, speaking of an offshoot group that she was also part of. "Watching the women who are involved in Jness completely transform and evolve in a way that is so pure, is such a privilege." During Mack's court case, her lawyers used Scientology as an argument for why she committed no wrongdoing, citing a 2009 case, in which a couple lost their lawsuit against the Church of Scientology over forced labor allegations.

"The court did not find that plaintiffs were compelled to remain in the organization even though, if they chose to leave, they would be 'excommunicated' from their friends and family and labeled a 'dissenter,'" the legal documents stated. "The threat of reputational damage and isolation from loved ones therefore did not qualify as serious harm." Following her arrest, Mack posted a $5 million bond, eventually returning to court a pleading guilty in 2021.