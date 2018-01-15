‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Spoiler: Bethany Joy Lenz Plays Paul’s Fiancee

Bethany Joy Lenz will be joining Grey’s Anatomy as one character’s fianceé.

In October it was revealed that Lenz, formerly of One Tree Hill, would be joining the characters at the center of the medical drama, but now fans are finally finding out in what capacity. According to TVLine, Lenz will be showing up at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital as Jenny, the fianceé of Jo’s abusive husband, Paul Stadler.

Jenny will make her first appearance when Grey’s Anatomy returns from its midseason hiatus on Thursday, Jan. 18, in an episode that is said to tackle domestic violence head-on.

The episode, titled “1-800-799-7233,” the phone number for the National Domestic Violence Hotline, is said to focus on Jo, who “finally faces her estranged, abusive husband Paul Stadler (Matthew Morrison), while Grey Sloan continues to work with the FBI after a hacker has compromised the hospital’s computer system.”

Dr. Paul Stadler, portrayed by Matthew Morrison, was first introduced during the end of the show’s thirteenth season as Jo’s estranged husband, whom she’s mentioned in the past was abusive toward her. Having put off the divorce because she feared allowing him back into her life, she finally resolved to separate from him once and for all.

Stadler had made his return into Jo’s life in the final moments of the winter midseason finale in December, greeting Jo as she stepped off the elevator.

Grey’s Anatomy returns Thursday, Jan. 18, at 8 p.m. ET.