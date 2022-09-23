Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis Form United Front Against Former Nanny's 'False' Claims

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis are forming a united front against their former nanny's "false" claims about the end of their relationship – and the Don't Worry Darling director's relationship with boyfriend Harry Styles. The formerly engaged couple, who announced their split in late 2020, called claims by their former nanny "incredibly upsetting" in a rare joint statement to PEOPLE.

"As parents, it's is incredibly upsetting to learn that a former nanny of our two young children would choose to make up such false and scurrilous accusations about us publicly," wrote Wilde and Sudeikis, who share son Otis, 8, and daughter Daisy, 6. "This is the unfortunate apex of a now, 18-month-long campaign of harassing us, as well as our loved ones, close friends and colleagues. We will continue to focus on raising and protecting our children with the sincere hope that she will now choose to leave our family alone."

Wilde and Sudeikis' statement came just hours after their former nanny told The Daily Mail details about how she said the actors' split allegedly happened, claiming that the Ted Lasso star learned that Wilde was having an affair with the "Watermelon Sugar" artist after discovering damning messages on her Apple Watch in November 2020. Several days later, the employee claimed that Sudeikis was inconsolable to see Wilde making her "special" salad dressing before heading over to see the Don't Worry Darling lead actor.

"The night she left with her salad, Jason had chased after her, videotaping her in the house," the former nanny claimed. "She was saying: 'I'm scared of you, Jason, I'm scared of you.' And he said: 'If you're scared of me, why are you leaving your kids with me?'" She continued, "So then, Jason went outside and lay under her car so she wouldn't leave. She got in her car to back up, he lay under her car so she wouldn't leave. She went back into the house and he went in, it was back and forth. He said he was doing it on purpose to make her late going to see Harry.'"

The former caretaker's story comes one month after the Booksmart director denied the "complete horses-" narrative that she "left Jason for Harry" in a September interview with Vanity Fair. Wilde and Styles were first romantically linked in January 2021, two months after Wilde and Sudeikis announced their split. "Our relationship was over long before I met Harry. Like any relationship that ends, it doesn't end overnight," Wilde said about her romance with the Saturday Night Live alum. "Unfortunately, Jason and I had a very bumpy road, and we officially dissolved the relationship towards the beginning of the pandemic."