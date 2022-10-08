Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde Make Big Decision About Relationship Future

Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles may take a serious next step in their relationship. According to the Sun, Wilde has recently been spotted in North London visiting a school, suggesting the couple might have plans to "live together in the UK." Per the outlet, the 38-year-old actress was in town to look at a possible academic institution for her kids, Otis and Daisy, if she decides to relocate to Styles' current residence in the UK.

Wilde and her children currently live in Los Angeles. The "Watermelon Sugar" singer has traveled to the states several times to visit her, as she has regularly continued to spend time with him in the UK. "Harry and Olivia are completely committed to each other and want to spend as much time together as possible," a source close to them told the Sun. The source also shared that "Obviously, they both lead very busy lives, with Harry spending huge amounts of time on tour and Olivia leading a successful career in film, as well as frequently flying out to see him."

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde set to live together in the UK full-time as she gives huge hint she'll move with her kids. Now this might not be true it comes from the Sun. https://t.co/icV17vqj67 — Lynnnnc 🍄🏡🍄👑 King Of Everything! 👑 (@sharon_RDG) October 6, 2022

After meeting on the set of the actress' movie Don't Worry Darling, the pair went public with their romance in January 2021. Wilde previously dated ex-fiancé Jason Sudeikis from 2011 to 2020. They share two children, Otis and Daisy, over who they have been fighting over custody. While Wilde was in town, it's unclear whether she and Styles will move in together and if she was able to find a good school. As of now, a move will likely only occur if it is in the best interests of her children.

The source told the publication, "But the kids are always her first priority, so basing them in the UK is a viable option for their future, given she sees that with Harry, who wants to stay in London." Sudeikis seems to have expressed support for Wilde's desire to move. "She has spoken to Jason about it because his say is important too as the kids' dad. It sounds like they have agreed London is the best place. Nothing has been signed and sealed yet, but they are strongly considering the move," the insider said.

The exes' highly publicized custody dispute will likely determine whether their children will continue to live primarily with the actress. The Ted Lasso star sued his ex in New York City Family Court on behalf of his two children in October 2021. Although he had anticipated living in Brooklyn with the kids, Wilde preferred they stay with her in Los Angeles. The custody battle escalated when Wilde was presented with Sudeikis' custody petition while promoting Don't Worry Darling four months ago at CinemaCon in Las Vegas.

Wilde has expressed her disgust with Sudeikis' handling of the papers, even though he has denied knowing that Wilde would be served in such a manner. Daily Mail reported that legal experts believe the custody battle will be settled in California, where both children live. Wilde is still "upset about the custody drama" but is still open to letting her kids see their father often, according to the publication. "She and Jason don't speak to each other, so they have help communicating about the custody schedule," a source said. She hopes they can figure out the best living situation for everyone."