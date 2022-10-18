Jason Sudeikis Allegedly Used an Emotionally Abusive Tactic to Prevent Olivia Wilde From Seeing Harry Styles

Jason Sudeikis allegedly threw himself under Olivia Wilde's car to stop her from leaving to see Harry Styles, a former nanny who worked for the couple claimed in a new interview published Monday. The Don't Worry Darling director was allegedly trying to bring Styles a salad with her "special dressing," when Sudeikis tried to stop her. Sudeikis and Wilde quickly released a joint statement calling the nanny's claims "false and scurrilous accusations."

Although Wilde recently told Vanity Fair that she and Sudeikis ended their relationship months before she began dating Styles, the nanny disputed this in an interview with The Daily Mail. The woman, whose name was not published, claimed Sudeikis was "blindsided" by Wilde's relationship with Styles. The nanny also claimed she was fired, but a source told Page Six she resigned.

The nanny's salad story allegedly happened on Nov. 15, 2020, weeks after Wilde began shooting Don't Worry Darling and began her relationship with Styles. Wilde allegedly "infuriated" Sudeikis when she started making a salad with her "special dressing" for Styles. She tried to leave, which was when Sudeikis allegedly ran under her car to stop her.

"The night she left with her salad, Jason had chased after her, videotaping her in the house," the nanny claims. "[Wilde] was saying: 'I'm scared of you, Jason, I'm scared of you.' And he said, 'If you're scared of me, why are you leaving your kids with me?' So then, Jason went outside and lay under her car so she wouldn't leave. She got in her car to back up, he lay under her car so she wouldn't leave."

"She went back into the house and he went in, it was back and forth. He said he was doing it on purpose to make her late going to see Harry," the nanny continued. "Jason told me, 'She made this salad and she made her special dressing and she's leaving with her salad to have dinner with [Harry].'"

"I said, what salad dressing? He said, 'She has a special salad dressing she makes for us and she's taken it to have it with him now.' I don't know what was in it," the nanny told the Daily Mail. "Out of everything, he was like, 'She made her special salad dressing and took it to him.'"

After the Daily Mail published the interview with the nanny, Sudeikis and Wilde issued a joint statement denying the woman's claims. "As parents, it is incredibly upsetting to learn that a former nanny of our two young children would choose to make such false and scurrilous accusations about us publicly," the two stars said. "Her now 18-month-long campaign of harassing us, as well as loved ones, close friends, and colleagues, has reached its unfortunate apex. We will continue to focus on raising and protecting our children with the sincere hope that she will now choose to leave our family alone."

Wilde and Sudeikis were together from 2011 to 2020. They got engaged in 2013 but never married. They are parents to two children, Otis, 8, and Daisy, 5. In September, Wilde told Vanity Fair her relationship with Sudeikis ended before she started a serious relationship with Styles. "The complete horses— idea that I left Jason for Harry is completely inaccurate," Wide said. "Our relationship was over long before I met Harry. Like any relationship that ends, it doesn't end overnight."