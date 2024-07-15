Olivia Munn Shares How Friend Shannen Doherty Helped Her Through Breast Cancer Journey

Many have spoken out after the passing of Shannen Doherty on Sunday after her battle with breast cancer. One who shared a touching recent story about how Doherty reached out and helped amid her own cancer struggle is Olivia Munn.

The Daily Show alum revealed she was diagnosed with breast cancer back in March, sharing on Instagram that she reached out to Doherty at the time. "I am absolutely heartbroken over the passing of Shannen Doherty. When I was first diagnosed with breast cancer I remembered how she bravely let the world into her journey and I reached out to her," Munn wrote. "We became instant friends- which I honestly couldn't comprehend at times because watching her on '90210' was everything to me when I was 10.

"We bonded through a shared battle and a desire to help other women. Looking back on the last text she sent me just a couple months ago, she asked how I was doing and if she could do anything for me," Munn added. "True to form, Shannen was offering her support even though she was in the final stage of fighting this horrific disease."

Doherty was diagnosed with cancer in March 2015, documenting her struggle and being open with her treatment journey. By 2017, she was in remission, with it returning in 2020. "I don't think I've processed it," she said to ABC News at the time. "It's a bitter pill to swallow in a lot of ways."

Munn revealed she had been diagnosed in May 2023, speaking out a year after and revealing she underwent several surgeries, including a double mastectomy, across ten months of treatment.

"Cancer is really f-king scary and Shannen faced it with such dignity, strength and grace," Munn added. "I'm sending all of my love to her mother who was her best friend, hero and champion every step of the way.