John Mulaney Just Confirmed His Marriage to Olivia Munn

John Mulaney and Olivia Munn are officially married! Mulaney confirmed the news on Monday during an interview on Late Night with Seth Meyers, even flaunting a wedding ring. However, Mulaney disproved much of the earlier speculation by revealing that the wedding was just last month.

"This is the single greatest time in my life," Mulaney said to Meyers and the cheering crowd. He then immediately undercut himself with a joke, saying: "Marrying into a large Vietnamese family is one of the most fun things I've ever done... They're the best, man." Mulaney then pointed to his mother-in-law, who had come to the taping with him and sat in the audience. He said: "Ms. Kim is here with me tonight. I'm so happy she came. One of them will come with you anywhere... They're the greatest."

Mulaney and Munn began dating in 2021 in the midst of Mulaney's tumultuous divorce from his previous wife, Annmarie Tendler. At the time, Mulaney had also recently been through a serious relapse and gone back to rehabilitation for drug addiction. Mulaney and Munn had a son named Malcolm in November of that year.

Fans have been speculating that Mulaney and Munn got married in secret for months or even years, and sometimes their theories have had good evidence. Back in June, for example, Mulaney wore a ring on his left ring finger in a photo Munn posted on Instagram. When commenters pointed it out, Munn deleted the picture and re-made the post with a new one.

Now, we know that the reports of Munn and Mulaney getting married in early July were the accurate ones. According to Page Six, the couple said their vows in a small, private ceremony at a friend's house in New York City. The only attendees were an unnamed witness and their son Malcolm.

The wedding comes on the heels of a hectic year for the family after Munn was treated for an "aggressive" form of breast cancer. The actress was diagnosed sometime in 2023 and underwent four surgeries in the span of 10 months, including a double mastectomy and a hysterectomy. She is reportedly in good health now, but has opted to keep much of her experience private where possible – just like her wedding.

It seems Mulaney visited Late Night this week just to share the good news, as he is not promoting anything in the immediate future. The next upcoming role on the comedian's IMDb page is Big Mouth Season 8, which is due out next year on Netflix.