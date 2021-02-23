Olivia Munn Reacts to Engagement of Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley

✖

Aaron Rodgers is officially engaged to Shailene Woodley, and Olivia Munn is not bothered by it. Munn and Rodgers dated from 2014 to 2017, and when she learned about the engagement, she didn't have a strong reaction. In fact, Munn is more concerned about her life and career than what her ex-boyfriend does.

“Olivia’s thoughts on Aaron Rodgers as an ex and anything more has no existence in Olivia’s mind,” a source said to HollywoodLife. “[Olivia] doesn’t care one bit. ...Whether he is involved with anyone and now that he is engaged doesn’t dictate how Olivia deals with her life. She really is paying zero attention to the situation; she has her own life to worry about. She doesn’t get tied up in unneeded drama." After Rodgers and Munn called things off, the Green Bay Packers quarterback started dating former NASCAR star Danica Patrick in January 2018. Rodgers and Patrick called things off in July 2020, and Rodgers started dating Woodley after that.

Rodgers and Munn's relationship came at an interesting time as Rodgers' younger brother, Jordan, talked about how the three-time NFL MVP is estranged from the family while appearing on The Bachelorette in 2016. At the start of 2017, Rodgers' father, Ed, said that his son stopped talking to his family around the same time he began dating Olivia. In 2018, Munn talked to Andy Cohen about Rodgers and his family.

"I met one brother," Munn said, as reported by USA Today. "The one that was on The Bachelorette. I was friendly with Jordan. I met the parents only a couple times. Before he and I started dating he hadn't spoken to the parents and one brother for like eight months before we started dating." Munn also said she encouraged Rodgers to talk to his parents while during her final day on The Newsroom.

"I spent the day in my trailer just encouraging him to have an honest conversation with your parents, and we just kind of did bullet points. And then they had a really nice conversation, and then, they started coming out my first year when I was in Green Bay in 2014, and then it just … ('went south,' Cohen interjected). I just think it's really important to try to mend things in a family. And I encourage that. But at the end of the day, I do believe that family and fame and success can be really complicated if their dreams are connected to your success."