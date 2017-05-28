Olivia Munn Shares Cheeky Swimsuit Snap A Month After Becoming Single

Actress Olivia Munn appears to be enjoying her Memorial Day weekend, sharing a snap with her followers of her backside in a tiny bikini while overlooking the ocean.

🐚 A post shared by Olivia Munn (@oliviamunn) on May 27, 2017 at 7:28pm PDT

The 36-year-old shockingly split from her boyfriend of three years Aaron Rodgers last month, which would be more than enough to take a toll on one’s emotional wellbeing. After a month of her newfound singledom, Munn seems to have gotten back to her old, fun-loving self, or perhaps wanted to remind Rodgers what he was missing.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Last week, Munn made her first public appearance since the split, attending the Billboard Music Awards. When Munn was asked about her outfit, she responded with her usual wit, saying, “It was the first one I tried on and I loved it.”

UP NEXT: Source Reveals Real Reason Aaron Rodgers Dumped Olivia Munn

As far as the details of Munn’s relationship with Rodgers ending, a source revealed, “They have amicably ended their relationship of three years,” while adding the couple “remains close friends and wish nothing but the best for each other moving forward.”

Munn has clearly begun to appreciate all the good things in life, posting another photo of herself in a slightly less revealing ensemble.

☀️ today was a good day A post shared by Olivia Munn (@oliviamunn) on May 28, 2017 at 12:07am PDT

In addition to separating from Rodgers, Munn also suffered the tragic loss of her cousin Robyn Marie Schmid-Tiffie in April.

To cope with the loss, Munn took to Instagram to share a photo of the 33-year-old cousin, adding the caption, “In this moment it’s understandable to solely live in the sadness and unfairness of her death. But her parents and husband have chosen instead to celebrate her life by bringing more light into this world.”

The end of the three-year relationship also impacted Rodgers, with a source claiming he made “drastic changes” in his life. The source told Us Weekly, “He’s been getting weekly facials in Beverly Hills and has also hired Ryan Gosling’s personal stylist to dress him.”

MORE NEWS: Olivia Munn Reveals Sexy Swimsuit Photo On Instagram

He also changed his fitness regimen, with the source explaining, “He used to work out in Calabasas with his teammates during the offseason, but this offseason he’s chosen to work out primarily with Nick Jonas in West Hollywood.”

Munn has also been keeping busy, currently shooting the Shane Black-directed The Predator, which also stars Thomas Jane, Keegan Michael Key, and Trevante Rhodes.

[H/T Instagram, oliviamunn]