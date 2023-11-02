Offset and Quavo Pay Tribute to Takeoff on First Anniversary of His Death

Offset and Quavo are honoring their late Migos member Takeoff one year after he was shot and killed by a stray bullet at a bowling alley. Takeoff, born Kirshnik Khari Ball, was fatally shot in Houston, Texas, on Nov. 1, 2022, and died at age 28. Quavo, who is Takeoff's uncle as well as his musical collaborator, took to Instagram Tuesday to share a photo of his nephew smiling.

"Can't forget it won't Forget It NEVER Forget itI Remember!" Quavo, 32, wrote, adding the rocket emoji and infinity symbol in tribute. Offset, 31, also took to social media to honor Takeoff, sharing a video of the late "MotorSport" rapper that included moments of the trio all performing together onstage. "The times we spent is priceless what we built in this game they never wanted to give us our flowers we influenced the world...I Love you Take you still here with us I just know you are!!!! Migo 4Life!!!!!!" he wrote.

Takeoff was killed at a private event at a Houston bowling alley he attended with Quavo when gunshots rang out after an altercation. Police have stated that Takeoff was not the intended target. Since his death, Takeoff's loved ones have spoken openly about the impact his murder has had on them, with Offset's wife, Cardi B, sharing at the end of November that their "hearts have been so heavy."

"I feel like if I talk about the incident so desensitized, I feel like if we talk about how we really feel or what motherf-ers really been going through, y'all will start saying, 'Oh, sympathy.' And we don't want no sympathy. We ain't no charity case," she said at the time. "But no lie, I have been feeling so hopeless trying to make my husband happy."

In July, Quavo opened up in a YouTube video about the loss. "I miss him a lot and I love him," he said. "He know I love him. That's what we always know. So when you see me and you see me smiling or something like that, you don't gotta never think I forgot about him or I'll forget about him. I think about him all the time. Sometimes I cry myself to sleep. And that's it. I just know he's here. If I can't feel him, I just know he's around."