Quavo and Offset Reunite to Celebrate Takeoff's Birthday

Quavo and Offset reunited on Sunday to celebrate Takeoff's birthday nearly nine months after his death. The two surviving members of the rap music group Migos have had their differences since Takeoff was killed in November, but they came together to memorialize him on the day he would have turned 29. They even wore matching shirts in tribute to their late friend.

Quavo and Offset were photographed together in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday wearing Takeoff memorial t-shirts at an outdoor celebration. Both are mourning Takeoff who was Quavo's nephew and Offset's cousin – though all three grew up together as peers since they were close to the same age. Having known each other all their lives and worked together on music since 2008, it's easy to imagine how such a monumental loss might come between Quavo and Offset.

Takeoff passed away in the early morning of Nov. 1, 2022 at a private party in Houston, Texas. He was shot multiple times in the head and torso, and a nearby nurse was able to confirm that he was dead on the scene. Police arrested two local men in connection with this crime and one of them was indicted last month. If convicted, he could face five years to life in prison.

At the time of Takeoff's death there were already rumors of friction within Migos for both personal and professional reasons. According to a report by XXL Magazine, Quavo and Takeoff were intent on continuing to work together with the possible exclusion of Offset. The duo even released an album together in October of 2022 without Offset's involvement. Only Built of Infinity Links came out less than a month before Takeoff was killed.

There was also a widely reported rumor that Quavo and Offset fought about Takeoff's memory at the Grammy Awards back in February. At the time, Entertainment Tonight published a video from backstage where the two could be heard yelling, with Offset's wife Cardi B coming between them. However, all three denied that anything happened, and Quavo performed his tribute to his late cousin at the show without Offset joining him on stage.

All of this strife has led many fans to speculate that Migos is finished at this point, but so far they have not made an official statement about that. Both Offset and Quavo have released solo music in the last few months.