Takeoff Fans in Disbelief After Migos Rapper Is Shot Dead in Houston
Fans are in disbelief Tuesday morning after Migos rapper Takeoff was shot and killed in the early hours of the morning in Houston. Takeoff, 25, whose real name was Kirsnik Khari Ball, was reportedly killed when an altercation broke out while he was at a bowling alley with fellow Migos member Quavo. The two active members of the group had just released a new music video for their song "Messy" on Monday.
Witnesses and law enforcement sources told TMZ that the incident occurred shortly after 2:30 a.m. Police responded to a call for a man shot at 810 Billiards & Bowling Houston, where Takeoff and Quavo were reportedly playing dice. An altercation broke out and someone opened fire, striking and killing the youngest Migos member. Takeoff was reportedly pronounced dead at the scene, where two other people were shot and subsequently hospitalized. Quavo was not injured.
Takeoff, Quavo and Offset formed Migos in 2008 in Georgia and shot to fame with multi-platinum hits like "Versace" and "Bad and Boujee." Takeoff was the youngest member of the group. Quavo was his uncle and Offset was his cousin. Most recently, Quavo and Takeoff released a project as the duo Unc & Phew. Fans of the rap group could not believe the news, with many taking to social media to react. Continue scrolling to see tributes to the fallen star.
'We really lost one of the best talents of this generation'
We really lost one of the best talents of this generation over a fkn dice game.
RIP Takeoff, you made your mark 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/rJyFKrAGBt— King Wow (@wowthatshiphop) November 1, 2022
"Takeoff was the quietest most unproblematic member of Migos and barely in the media's spotlight compared to Offset and Quavo, yeh he still gets shot and killed over a game of dice!?" one angry fan wrote. "Some people just really have no value for life🙄 RIP Takeoff🕊."
When I was a kid, Tupac and Biggie getting shot was a big deal. You didn’t see major stars like that getting shot and killed. Now it’s happening like every other month. I’ve never seen so many major artists get killed like this. And over a dice game?!? Senseless. RIP Takeoff. https://t.co/KjPBYef2Me— Darvio Morrow (@DTheKingpin) November 1, 2022
'Feels like every other day we lose one of our brothers'
"Trouble. Dolph. PNB Rock. Takeoff," one Twitter user wrote. "All within the last year to gun violence. It's really sad and crazy."
RIP Takeoff. Beyond fucking sad. Feels like every other day we lose one of our brothers. Society continuing to lean on hate and envy. Love those few around you and appreciate life daily. You truly never know when your last day might be!— Marcus Stroman (@STR0) November 1, 2022
'Senseless killings need to stop'
"Senseless killings need to stop. Need to unify. RIP TAKEOFF," wrote Jake Paul.
Niggas killed TakeOff. A Nigga who mind his business n don’t say shit. Shit wild Idek what to say that’s some unexpected ass shit— C. Roy (@cooliestillcool) November 1, 2022
'Takeoff was just different'
"Rest in peace to takeoff I just spoke to him too ... I'm in shock right now, I can't believe it," tweeted Adin Ross. "I pray to god it's fake. This s— just isn't fair bro wtf."
Takeoff was just different man pic.twitter.com/qoZ52z4OMc— King Wow (@wowthatshiphop) November 1, 2022
'Quavo lost his nephew for nothing'
"Takeoff got shot and killed over a dice game, shit's f-ed up, rip man," one Twitter user wrote.
Takeoff, man...— juice wayne (@visecs) November 1, 2022
Offset lost a brother he'll never get to fix things with.
For nothing.
Quavo lost his nephew.
For nothing.
Rap lost a good one.
For nothing.
All this bloodshed.
For nothing.
It'll never make sense.
Never ever.
Rest in Peace.
Prayers to the family of the fallen. pic.twitter.com/6l4PUO2wp1
'Rest in paradise'
Culture reporter Jewel Wicker reacted with an emotional Twitter tribute. "He was 28. Takeoff, the then-kid who convinced his uncle (Quavo) to start rapping then helped change the flow of rap," Wicker wrote. "The undisputed best rapper in Migos (his uncle told me so himself just a few months ago). What a loss."
REST IN PARADISE TAKEOFF!!!! FUCK MAN!! THIS SHIT JUST HIT HARD AND IM TRYNA GRASP WORDS TO SAY BUT I CAN’T!!!!! pic.twitter.com/rb5GrByV8V— First Class 🏁 (@1DJFirstClass) November 1, 2022