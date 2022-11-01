Takeoff Fans in Disbelief After Migos Rapper Is Shot Dead in Houston

Fans are in disbelief Tuesday morning after Migos rapper Takeoff was shot and killed in the early hours of the morning in Houston. Takeoff, 25, whose real name was Kirsnik Khari Ball, was reportedly killed when an altercation broke out while he was at a bowling alley with fellow Migos member Quavo. The two active members of the group had just released a new music video for their song "Messy" on Monday.

Witnesses and law enforcement sources told TMZ that the incident occurred shortly after 2:30 a.m. Police responded to a call for a man shot at 810 Billiards & Bowling Houston, where Takeoff and Quavo were reportedly playing dice. An altercation broke out and someone opened fire, striking and killing the youngest Migos member. Takeoff was reportedly pronounced dead at the scene, where two other people were shot and subsequently hospitalized. Quavo was not injured.

Takeoff, Quavo and Offset formed Migos in 2008 in Georgia and shot to fame with multi-platinum hits like "Versace" and "Bad and Boujee." Takeoff was the youngest member of the group. Quavo was his uncle and Offset was his cousin. Most recently, Quavo and Takeoff released a project as the duo Unc & Phew. Fans of the rap group could not believe the news, with many taking to social media to react. Continue scrolling to see tributes to the fallen star.