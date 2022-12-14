Offset Gives Sad Update Following Takeoff's Death

Migos rapper Offset is speaking out about the "dark place" he is in after the death of his cousin and bandmate, Takeoff. The rapper was gunned down at a Houston bowling alley on Nov. 1 at just 28 years old. Now, Offset is opening up on social media about how hard things have been to process. The 30-year-old tweeted on Dec. 8 that he was "in a dark place" alongside a middle finger emoji. Most assume it's due to Takeoff's shocking death.

It's not the first time Offset has poured his soul out online since the tragedy. On Nov. 15, he posted via Instagram: "My heart is shattered, and I have so many things to say, but I can't find the words…I've been going to sleep and waking up hoping that all of this is a dream, but it's reality, and reality feels like a nightmare." He added later in the post: "I know someone with a soul like yours is in heaven now," he wrote. "I hope you can see how much we love you and miss you. You have left a hole in my heart that will never be filled."

Offset's wife, Cardi B, shared a sad update on her husband toward the end of November, sharing in a since-deleted voice note that she and Offset's "hearts have been so heavy" despite them trying to live their lives "normally." She said, "I feel like if I talk about the incident so desensitized, I feel like if we talk about how we really feel or what motherf-ers really been going through, y'all will start saying, 'Oh, sympathy.' And we don't want no sympathy. We ain't no charity case. But no lie, I have been feeling so hopeless trying to make my husband happy."

Offset's tweet about being in a dark place comes days after an arrest was made in connection to Takeoff's murder. Page Six reports Houston police announced they arrested and charged 33-year-old Patrick Xavier Clark with murder for Takeoff's death. His defense attorney, Letitia Quinones, maintains Clark's innocence, despite evidence pointing to Clark potentially preparing to flee to Mexico before his arrest.

His lawyer also requested a bail review to reduce Clark's $2 million bond to a "reasonable amount" for someone who doesn't have a criminal history. Authorities also arrested Cameron Joshua, 22, charging him with the unlawful carrying of a weapon in connection to the fatal shooting.

Takeoff's group members and musical peers have described him as the glue of the group, and the person responsible for creating their iconic and unique sound. He was memorialized in a star-studded ceremony in Atlanta at the State Farm Arena, with both Migos rappers Offset and Quavo giving heartfelt speeches. Chloe Bailey and Justin Beiber hit the stage to perform.