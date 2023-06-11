Takeoff's Mother Sues Venue Where Migos Rapper Was Shot and Killed

It's been seven months since the death of Migos rapper, Takeoff. Lauded as the brains behind the family hip-hop group, Takeoff was murdered in a Houston bowling alley by stray bullets after a heated argument turned deadly post a dice game. He was 28 years old. A month after his murder, Patrick Xavier Clark was arrested in connection with the killing. The 33-year-old is claiming his innocence, but investigators allege his plan in motion to flee the country to Mexico by withdrawing tens of thousands of dollars in cash and requesting an expedited passport proves his guilt. Now, TMZ reports the late rapper's mother is pursuing legal action against the venue where the tragedy occurred.

Titania Davenport, Takeoff's mother, filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the Houston, 810 Billiards & Bowling. In the lawsuit, she claims the company failed to take appropriate security measures to protect guests, which resulted in the fatal shooting. Aside from having adequate security on staff, the suite also cites the lack of security prechecks while knowing Takeoff's celebrity would garner attention. Takeoff was there with his uncle and fellow bandmate, Quavo. The party was reportedly in celebration of Halloween. Davenport is seeking over $1 million dollars in damages to cover Takeoff's funeral expenses, her mental anguish, and more.

Drew Findling, the attorney representing Takeoff's mother, noted the law firm's involvement in a statement to the media outlet, and reported on the importance of getting justice in the case. The statement reads: "Along with Atlanta attorneys Pete Law and Mike Moran (as Georgia attorneys we will be filing the requisite paperwork to be admitted pro hac vice in this case) and Houston attorney Ron Estefan, it is our honor to represent Ms. Titania Davenport in bringing this necessary lawsuit. With great specifics, the petition lays out the reasons for the filing of this lawsuit. Kirshnik was a gentle soul, whose loving nature and incredible musical talents made him not only beloved by his family and friends, but by his fans throughout the world. He is sorely missed, and we are committed to vigorously fighting on behalf of his memory and his loving mother."