Offset Addresses Rumors of Fight With Quavo Over Takeoff Grammys Tribute

Offset denied rumors that he and Quavo had a fight backstage at the Grammys on Sunday night. The two rappers reportedly got into a scuffle over the "In Memoriam" tribute to their late Migos colleague Takeoff, but Offset now says that was not the case. He confronted the story head-on in a Tweet on Monday afternoon.

"What tf [I] look like fighting my brother y'all n-s is crazy," the rapper wrote simply. He was presumably responding to a report by TMZ, which cited multiple inside sources backstage at the Grammys. They said that Quavo insisted on doing the live performance for Takeoff on his own, even after Grammys organizers asked if Offset could participate as well. They said that Quavo was the first one to escalate to a physical fight and that the two rappers had to be forcibly pulled apart before things got too serious.

Offset wasn't the only one who declined to comment on the alleged fight. Entertainment Tonight camera crews caught footage of his wife Cardi B apparently getting between him and Quavo at one point. The altercation was off-screen, but Cardi can be heard yelling: "Both of y'all wrong. This is not right. No b-, shut the f- up 'cause you shouldn't have been talking." It's not clear who she was talking to, and the other voices can not be heard clearly.

The next time she passed the ET crew, they asked Cardi if she had just "settled" anything between the rappers. She replied lightheartedly: "The only thing I settled was my outfit, honey." Other outlets have reportedly reached out to Cardi, Quavo and Offset as well as their reps for further comment, but so far they have not responded.

The alleged conflict is rooted in grief for 28-year-old Takeoff, the third member of Migos who passed away on Nov. 1, 2022. Takeoff was shot and killed in Houston, Texas while he and Quavo were there celebrating a family friend's birthday. The shooting is still under investigation, but police have said that they believe Takeoff was not the initial target of the attack. So far, it has been treated like a random, senseless act of violence, which makes it all the more heartbreaking for may fans and colleagues.

Quavo, Offset and Takeoff were raised together in Georgia by Takeoff's mother and other family members – Takeoff was Quavo's nephew and Offset's cousin. The trio began making music together in 2008 and reached mainstream success in 2013. Quavo's tribute to Takeoff this weekend emphasized their personal connection over their artistic work together, and it was clear that the rapper is still processing his grief.