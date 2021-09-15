Octavia Spencer Apologizes to Britney Spears, Fiance Sam Asghari for Prenup Comment

Octavia Spencer is apologizing publicly to Britney Spears and her new fiancé, Sam Asghari, after joking that the pop star should “make him sign a prenup” in the comment section of their engagement announcement. The Oscar-winning actress wrote on Instagram Wednesday that she had privately apologized to both Spears and Asghari after her joking comment blew up.

Spencer continued her “intention was to make them laugh not cause pain,” and that she hoped to “restore just a smidge of happiness they were robbed of.” Asghari responded publicly in the comments as well, saying that while the Hidden Figures actress was “very kind to clarify,” he had “no hard feelings whatsoever.” He continued that “jokes and misconceptions come with the territory.”

Asghari previously responded to the call for Spears to get a prenup on his Instagram Story Monday, thanking “everyone who is concerned about the prenup!” He continued, “of course we’re getting iron clad prenup,” joking that the legal document would be used “to protect my jeep and shoe collection in case she dumps me one day.”

Spears and Asghari announced their engagement over the weekend, with the “Toxic” singer gushing on social media that she was “ecstatic” about finally marrying her longtime boyfriend. “I can’t f—— believe it !!!!!!” she wrote on Instagram, posting a photo kissing her future husband while flashing her engagement ring to the camera. Spears’ longtime manager Brandon Cohen told PEOPLE he was “proud to celebrate and confirm the engagement,” adding, “The couple made their long-standing relationship official today and are deeply touched by the support, dedication, and love expressed to them.”

Not long after announcing their engagement, Spears deactivated her Instagram account, which concerned many fans worried for the “Womanizer” artist amid her ongoing conservatorship battle. The bride-to-be assured fans that she was doing just fine, however, writing on Twitter that she was simply taking time offline to celebrate the big news. “Don’t worry folks … just taking a little break from social media to celebrate my engagement !!!!” she tweeted.