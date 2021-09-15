Britney Spears Just Deleted Her Instagram, Here’s Why

After years of fans’ attempts to decipher messages from Britney Spears’ Instagram account, fans were shocked to discover that the “Womanizer” singer suddenly deactivated her account on Tuesday. The change comes suddenly after she announced her engagement to her boyfriend of five years, Sam Asghari, over the weekend. But fans shouldn’t worry, since she shared via Twitter that she’ll make her return after she finishes savoring the moment. “Don’t worry folks … just taking a little break from social media to celebrate my engagement !!!!”

“It was her decision to deactivate her Instagram account,” a source shares with E! News. “She is just taking a break from it because she’s in a great place legally and personally and is focusing on other things for the time being, which is a great thing.” They added that she’s in a “very happy place given her father’s imminent departure and personally, given events of last weekend.”

Her father, Jamie Spears, recently announced that he would be stepping down from his role as the primary conservator in control of her estate. The decision allegedly didn’t come from the goodness of Jamie’s heart, but rather because he had started to feel the pressure from Spears’ fans and the #FreeBritney movement. Her father also went as far as to petition the court to finally end her conservatorship. “Jamie has had to deal with a lot of stress and pressure and he wants to be done with it,” the source said of the development. “Of course he knows that Britney needs a conservator and can’t live responsibly on her own. But if she has a lawyer who wants to fight to end it, then he is saying go ahead and see what happens.”

Spears’ lawyer Mathew Rosengart responded to the news in a statement saying: “It appears that Mr. Spears believes he can try to avoid accountability and justice, including sitting for a sworn deposition and answering other discovery under oath,” his statement read. “But as we assess his filing (which was inappropriately sent to the media before it was served on counsel) we will also continue to explore all options.”

The internet fully went into a fit after hearing the news of Britney’s engagement, but some fans used the moment to caution the singer against ignoring to get a prenup for her young fiance. Asghari responded to the idea, clapping back at the fans. “Thank you everyone is concerned about The prenup!” He teased, “Of course we’re getting iron clad prenup to protect my Jeep and shoe collection in case she dumps me one day.”