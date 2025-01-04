Nikki Glaser Expresses Fears About Being ‘Canceled’ Ahead of Golden Globes

Nikki Glaser is preparing to kick off awards season by hosting the Golden Globes this weekend, but she’s worried about being canceled after the gig is done. It was announced in August that the comedian and FBoy Island host was tapped to host the 82nd Annual Golden Globes, which was a “dream job.” News of another comedian hosting came after last year’s host, Jo Koy, bombed due to his awkward and misogynistic jokes.

While known for roasts, Glaser told The Mirror US that she’s had to dance delicately around what she will or won’t say throughout the show, feeling the pressure that’s mounting and not wanting to be canceled over saying something. “I know I had to take a look at myself and look at my material and look at the things I maybe have said in the past that I’m ashamed of and am like I hope that doesn’t resurface,” Glaser said. “And I just think, ‘What was the intent? Was I trying to make people feel bad about who they were? No. Was I trying to offend them? No.’”

Pictured: Host Nikki Glaser. Photo: Matthew Taplinger/CBS

“So I’ll apologize, and whether or not people accept my apology is on them,” she continued. “But if I ever did something worth canceling and someone was that hurt that I said a joke, I mean, I would inform myself about it. So I don’t do that again. I have no problem apologizing. I really don’t. I’m just a comedian. I don’t claim to have anything tight. So I say a lot of dumb things sometimes, and I hope that people forgive.”

Glaser is no stranger to being a host but an awards show host, a Golden Globes host at that, is pretty new for her. Being surrounded by plenty of A-listers and likely many she looks up to, it’s not going to be so easy, no matter how naturally being funny comes to her. Hosts can either be liked or disliked, there is no in between, and it all depends on how they do with the jokes, how they approach certain topics, and how their personality comes off. It sounds like Glaser is taking great care in making sure that the Globes are both fun and funny and trying not to deeply offend anyone.

Fans will just have to tune in to see who wins and how Nikki Glaser does as host. The 82nd Golden Globes air this Sunday, Jan. 5 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and streaming on Paramount+ in the U.S.