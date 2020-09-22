Nikki and Brie Bella Melt Hearts With Adorable Newborn Cousins Photoshoot

✖

Nikki Bella and Brie Bella's new sons are already stars, taking part in their first professional photoshoot together over the weekend. Brie shared clips on her Instagram Story Sunday, showing their sons bundled up in blankets and joined by Brie's 3-year-old daughter Birdie. Nikki and Dancing With The Stars pro Artem Chigvintsev welcomed their son Matteo on July 31, the day before Brie and Daniel Bryan welcomed their second child, Buddy.

Brie, 36, shared videos from the photoshoot with photographer Shannon Lee, who already shared photos with Brie and Buddy earlier this month. The new photos will show Buddy and Matteo together, and hopefully, no one went home with the wrong adorable baby. "This gives me life!" Brie captioned one of the clips, reports Entertainment Tonight.

Birdie later "stole the show" when she joined her baby brother and baby cousin for a photo. "Can't forget the older sissy!" Nikki captioned one video she shared. "My heart!! It's soooo melted!" Nikki also shared a "sneak peek" of a photo where she held Matteo under a group of stars and the moon. She tagged Chigvintsev, who was not able to attend the photoshoot.

Chigvintsev and Nikki got engaged in November. He hasn't been able to spend much time with Matteo since he is working on Dancing With The Stars this fall. The celebrity contestants and dance pros have been quarantined during the season because of the coronavirus pandemic. During an episode of The Bellas Podcast earlier this month, Nikki joked that she does not have any help at home with their son.

"Artem is on Dancing With the Stars and that has left me alone with Matteo ... and because of COVID, too, I don't have any help. It's just me," she said. Thankfully, Brie and Bryan have provided some "amazing" help when they can. Chigvintsev, who was paired with The Bachelorette star Kaitlyn Bristowe, shared an adorable photo of Matteo wearing a DWTS onesie with a Good Morning America patch to show support for his dad. Chigvintsev also surprised Nikki with a massive bouquet of flowers.

Of course, Nikki has been rooting for Chigvintsev from home, as he hopes to finally win his first mirror ball trophy. She believes Bristowe is a good fit for Chigvintsev because they have a similar personality. "Artem would know how to handle her, but she would bring such amazing life out of Artem, and I think they could create magic on the dance floor," Nikki said before the celebrity and dancer pairings were announced. Fans will get to see how Chigvintsev and Bristowe do with their second dance on Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.