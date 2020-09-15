Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev's Son Matteo Wears Adorable 'Dancing With the Stars' Onesie for Premiere

✖

Artem Chigvintsev is officially back on Dancing with the Stars and fans and judges alike are both thrilled he's back on the dance floor. The new father also has a big fan at home! The pro dancer shared a sweet photo of his newborn son, Matteo, who he shares with reality star and former professional wrestler, Nikki Bella, as the 1-month-old sported a DWTS outfit courtesy of Good Morning America.

"My number one supporter [emoji] I love you Teo with all my heart [emoji] [Good Morning America] thank you for this glittery outfit for the premiere of DWTS," Chigvintsev posted on Instagram. In the sweet photo, Matteo is lying on his back facing the camera as he poses in his cute onesie. Fans flooding the comment section to show their love and support for the sweet family and adorable outfit.

It was announced during the premiere Monday night premiere that Chigvintsev has been paired with former Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe, the exact person his fiancé Bella wanted him with. "I'm really excited to have the show come back on air and I'm praying and hoping that Artem is part of the cast again," Bella told Us Weekly before it was announced he would make a return. "How cool would it be if him and Kaitlyn danced together?"

She further explained why she felt they would make a great match adding, "Why I think they would make such a good duo is because she has such a similar personality to me. Artem would know how to handle her but she would bring such amazing life out of Artem and I think they could create magic on the dance floor."

The sweet pair just welcomed their baby boy in early August and the couple have not stopped sharing the sweetest photos with fans. As for Dancing with the Stars, Chigvintsev and Bristowe got off to a solid start and are hoping to go all the way during Season 29 of the popular dance competition. One of the most anticipated performances of the night was Carole Baskin, who not only performed last but came in last place. Although she got off to a rough start, fans feel she may be able to redeem herself during week two — after all, Baskin did admit she has zero dance experience prior to DWTS.