Nikki Bella and Dancing With The Stars pro Artem Chigvintsev welcomed their first child together just four weeks ago, but Chigvintsev will already have to spend time away when the new DWTS season kicks off this month. In the latest episode of The Bellas Podcast, Bella said she doesn't "have any help" with son Matteo Artemovich, although twin sister Brie Bella and her husband Daniel Bryan will offer helping hands. Brie and Bryan also welcomed their second child, son Buddy Dessert, the day after Matteo was born.

"Artem is on Dancing With the Stars and that has left me alone with Matteo ... and because of COVID, too, I don't have any help. It's just me," Bella said, via TooFab. "I do get a little help from Brie and [Brie's husband Daniel Bryan], which, they've been amazing." The sisters also went into intimate detail about their birthing experiences and how the coronavirus pandemic changed the process. Nikki noted that they always had to wear a face mask.

Nikki described how she pushed harder than she had ever done before. "I will say pushing is the hardest workout I've ever done in my entire life," she said. "I give it to you moms! I mean, I have been slammed on mats. I have broken my neck. I had played soccer competitively for 13 years, competitive track...nothing is harder than that." Nikki was "shocked" her insides "didn't shoot out into my doctors face," she said, adding that pushing Matteo out vaginally was "the most incredible feeling ever." Her doctors also praised her for being so determined to give birth vaginally.

Chigvintsev is coming back to Dancing With The Stars for Season 29 after sitting out the previous year. While on Good Morning America, Chigvintsev dedicated his season to Matteo. "It has been the most incredible feeling and Nicole and I are just obsessed," he said about becoming a dad. Matteo "literally owns" the couple, adding, "I didn't know I could have so much love to give. It's just incredible."

Chigvintsev and Bella got engaged in November and welcomed Matteo on July 31. To mark his one-month birthday, Chigvintsev shared an adorable photo of himself cradling his son in his arms. "Happy 1 month my little Teo," he wrote. "My heart," Bella added. Bella and Chigvintsev met when they danced together on DWTS in Season 25. Season 29 kicks off on Monday, Sept. 14 at 8 p.m. ET.