Nikki Bella Gushes Over 'Dancing With the Stars' Fiance Artem Chigvintsev's 'Thoughtful' Surprise

Nikki Bella and fiance Artem Chigvintsev welcomed their first child into the world in early August. Nearly two months later, the Dancing With the Stars competitor surprised his future wife with a heartfelt surprise. He sent a massive bouquet of flowers to Bella.

The Total Bellas star showcased the surprise with a selfie on her Instagram Stories. "I love surprises and I love you!" Bella wrote as the caption. The image showed her holding a bouquet of red roses. She also tagged Chigvintsev to leave no doubt about who sent the surprise. This photo created excitement among the fans and provided another reason to root for Chigvintsev during Dancing With the Stars.

The Russian dance pro made his return to the popular competition show for the start of Season 29. He partnered with The Bachelor's Kaitlyn Bristowe and turned heads during the first dance of the season. However, the return to professional dancing has not been an entirely enjoyable experience considering that Chigvintsev has to remain quarantined while filming.

"Finally got situated in my trailer for the next, hopefully, 11 weeks," Chigvintsev said on his Instagram Stories when he arrived at the filming location. "Welcome to my house. I need to swap those pictures behind me to Matteo's pictures to feel like I'm actually home." The 38-year-old confirmed that he was already missing his loved ones back at home.

Prior to the partner announcements, Bella proclaimed that her fiance should work with Bristowe during Season 29. Her reasoning was that she and The Bachelor star have similar personalities. Bella felt that Bristowe would work very well with Chigvintsev to find success.

"Why I think they would make such a good duo is because she has such a similar personality to me," Bella said. "Artem would know how to handle her, but she would bring such amazing life out of Artem, and I think they could create magic on the dance floor."

While he may not be overly excited about being away from Bella and Matteo, Chigvintsev is not going to give up so he can see his family. He wants to help Bristowe reach the finals and the mirrorball trophy. He will just experience bouts of homesickness during the process.

Bella made it clear that she supports Chigvintsev during Dancing With the Stars with a photo of their son. She showed Matteo lying on his back and wearing a special themed onesie. The outfit featured a giant silver star and yellow patch with the Good Morning America initials.