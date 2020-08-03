Nicole Kidman Reunites With Her Mother for First Time in 8 Months Amid Pandemic

✖

Nicole Kidman has been reunited with her mom, Janelle Kidman, after eight months of separation caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The Big Little Lies actress, 53, shared two sweet photos embracing her 80-year-old mother in Australia Saturday after finally being able to see each other again safely due to quarantining and testing measures.

Kidman, who has previously been social distancing with her family in Tennessee, lamented missing her mother's 80th birthday in the caption of the photos. "Feels so good to be able to hug my mum! It’s been 8 months," she wrote, adding the Australian flag and heart emojis. "I missed her 80th birthday but I’m here now. Love you Mumma."

The photos elicited strong reactions from her followers. "So happy for all of you!!" one person commented on the emotional snaps, while another chimed in, "Nothing as good as hugging your Mum." A third noted of the pandemic, "We take so much for granted sometimes. Nothing more priceless than a hug from from your mum or dad! Hope you enjoy your stay back home home here! Stay safe!"

Kidman made sure her return to her native Australia, where she will be filming new series Nine Perfect Strangers, will be a safe one. The actress, as well as husband Keith Urban, and their daughters Sunday, 12, and Faith, 9, spent the mandatory two-week quarantine at their home in Australia's Southern Highlands. For some Australian residents, the family being able to spend their quarantine at home instead of at a state-approved hotel was irksome, as the government appears to have granted them an exception based on the "compassionate" clause of its coronavirus immigration policy.

Prior to her return to her home country, Kidman suffered a quarantine injury when she broke her ankle, Urban told The Project in May. "There's not been a whole lot of dancing going on at the house," he said at the time. "About five weeks ago she was running around the neighborhood as she does and just didn't see a pothole and rolled her ankle and got a small break in her ankle. And so she's been relegated to the boot for the last handful of weeks and is still sort of getting through it." Despite the physical setback, Urban said his wife's spirits were "amazing," as he noted, "She's been handling it way better than I would've."