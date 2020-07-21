Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban Catch Flak for Getting Around Australia Quarantine Rules

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban recently got around Australia's quarantine rules, and they are catch flak for it online. The power-couple reportedly flew from their U.S. home state, Tennessee, to Australia — where they are both originally from — on Monday. Their two daughters accompanied them on the trip as well, per Page Six, and they took a private jet for their flight.

The nation has a law that any Australian citizens coming back into the country from an overseas country is required to quarantine for 14 days in a state-approved hotel, due to the on going coronavirus pandemic. However, the government does have the ability grant exceptions on grounds of any health or medical related circumstance. The also have a "compassionate" clause in their policy. It seems as if Kidman and Urban were granted an exception, as they allegedly went strait to their Australian home from the airport when they landed. This is not sitting well with many citizens, who are now voicing their complaints on social media. Scroll down to see what some of them are saying.