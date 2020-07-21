Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban Catch Flak for Getting Around Australia Quarantine Rules
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban recently got around Australia's quarantine rules, and they are catch flak for it online. The power-couple reportedly flew from their U.S. home state, Tennessee, to Australia — where they are both originally from — on Monday. Their two daughters accompanied them on the trip as well, per Page Six, and they took a private jet for their flight.
The nation has a law that any Australian citizens coming back into the country from an overseas country is required to quarantine for 14 days in a state-approved hotel, due to the on going coronavirus pandemic. However, the government does have the ability grant exceptions on grounds of any health or medical related circumstance. The also have a "compassionate" clause in their policy. It seems as if Kidman and Urban were granted an exception, as they allegedly went strait to their Australian home from the airport when they landed. This is not sitting well with many citizens, who are now voicing their complaints on social media. Scroll down to see what some of them are saying.
I love Keith Urban and am waiting anxiously for the Speed of Now Part 1, so I kind of want to overlook it but they need to follow the rules, they are there for the protection of everyone.— Libby (@Libsify_writer) July 21, 2020
Very disappointed in @NicoleKidman and @KeithUrban not going into quarantine like the rest of the people coming from overseas. The rich and privileged getting away with it again. Besides, we have plenty of talented Australians living here that could help with the film industry. https://t.co/hp6V6Eix7n— Linda Fenton (@LindaFe19706555) July 20, 2020
I'll just throw this in ...Nicole Kidman and Keith Suburban just arrived in Australia and did not have to quarantine ...they are going to a special retreat....why are they here? because the federal government is giving money to overseas film production.— Ian Hartley ★ (@IanHartley_) July 20, 2020
Yeah, straight in from the US, no quarantine. I’m so over double standards and hypocrisy.— Fleuronfire (@fleuronfire) July 20, 2020
Because if rich people say they will obey the law, then we trust them. If you are not lining a pollies pockets, hotel quarantine and pay!! Cos we are all in this together. *srcsm alert— Compassionate Downsizer (@avrilduck) July 21, 2020
Aren’t this couple just happy to sing on their lounge in America - but now they are here. I am not a fan of these two.— let’s do it (@Heretochat5) July 20, 2020
Why does this not surprise me!— The Not So Quiet Australian (@TheLoudMumma) July 21, 2020
"We're all in this together"... unless you have enough money to be above everyone else.
Yes, absolutely!— Bianca 🐝 (@beingbuzzy) July 21, 2020
Money & power are starting to talk so loudly in Australia that it’s almost deafening.— Liv (@mmechomski) July 21, 2020
Just shows it’s not what you know, but who. After all— Judy Lee (@JudyLee81046752) July 21, 2020
What a suprise rich people don't have to follow the rules— david d. brown (@damion13) July 21, 2020
It's ok, as we all know, celebrities are immune to COVID.— Marcel Vignon (@VignonMarcel) July 21, 2020
*looks up the news*
...Maybe not.
Why do these #Hollywood stars get special treatment?
All #Australians are equal, except some Australians are more equal than others.#NicoleKidman #auspol #covid_19 #coronavirus #InThisTogetherhttps://t.co/RiDIQrYQZv— Alexandra Marshall (@ellymelly) July 20, 2020
Between this and #MinoguePrivilege its a sad day to be an "ordinary citizen" in Australia.
We are better than this. @NicoleKidman ashamed at your decision to separate yourself from rules ordinary citizens have to follow, suggest you stay in Belle Meade.— dean collins (@deancollins) July 21, 2020