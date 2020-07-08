Keith Urban Reveals His and Nicole Kidman's Oldest Daughter Is Interested in Filmmaking

✖

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman share two daughters, Sunday Rose, 12, and Faith Margaret, 9, and it appears one of the girls may already have an interest in following her parents into the entertainment industry. Speaking to Kix Brooks on American Country Countdown, Urban shared that Sunday has found a love for being behind the camera and has already begun putting together short films.

"Sunday, our oldest, she likes filming, and she puts together these mini-films," Urban shared. "We even had this guy come over and teach them some editing, basic editing classes, and so she can put things together and cut the scene there and add it there and put some music under it." The musician added that his oldest daughter is "having a blast" with her newfound passion, which she likely inherited from both of her talented parents. Both Kidman and Urban are storytellers in their own fields, Kidman an acclaimed actress who has taken on roles of all kinds and Urban a musician who isn't afraid to push genre boundaries.

"I think she loves telling stories, and that’s really what her mama does," he said. "I mean, that’s what Nic does, she tells stories. That’s what I do. I would love for her — we’d both love for her to be a director. I mean, some more female directors wouldn’t go astray." Urban previously showed off his daughters' filming skills when he was promoting his 2018 single "Female," sharing a clip of himself and Kidman performing the song at the piano as Sunday and Faith filmed them.

Kidman previously discussed her daughters' interests in an interview with Vanity Fair last year where the interviewer noted that Sunday showed them a hospital drama that she had made with her friends. "You can’t really get kids into anything, I’ve realized," Kidman said. "You can push them a bit, but motivation is a really hard thing. I mean, nobody motivated me to be an actor; if anything they tried to deter me."

The Oscar winner added that both Sunday and Faith are interested in music and play instruments — Sunday plays piano and Faith plays violin. She also opened up about how she parents her girls, noting that some of her rules may make her "unpopular" with her daughters. "They don't have a phone and I don't allow them to have an Instagram," Kidman shared. "I try to keep some sort of boundaries."