Nick Cannon Worries Fans With Late-Night Tweets Alluding to Leaving Planet

Nick Cannon fans are worried about the star after he posted concerning tweets alluding to leaving the planet. Just days after being fired by ViacomCBS following anti-Semitic comments he made on his podcast, Cannon sent a tweet at around 2:30 a.m. ET: "Y'all can have this planet. I'm out!" he wrote. In another tweet, he wrote, "I hurt an entire community and it pained me to my core, I thought it couldn't get any worse. Then I watched my own community turn on me and call me a sell-out for apologizing. Goodnight. Enjoy Earth."

He also posted a screenshot of that tweet to Instagram, tagging his location as "Heaven." Fans naturally jumped to send will wishes to Cannon's mental health, worrying that he was contemplating suicide. Some sent contact information to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline and others simply sent words of encouragement and prayers.

The 39-year-old's concerning tweets come on the heels after he apologized for his remarks and announced he'd be stepping away from his radio show, Cannon's Class, to take time for "reflection and education." He wrote that he will use the time "to establish an action plan towards real, impactful change and advocacy aimed at bringing people together" and expressed gratitude "to the Rabbis, community leaders and institutions who have reached out to me to help enlighten me."

During a conversation with former Public Enemy figure Richard "Professor Griff" Griffin on Cannon's podcast, Cannon said that Black people are the "true Hebrews" and compared White people to "savages." At one point, he noted that the "people that don't have [melanin] are a little less." His comments quickly sparked backlash — as well as his firing from longtime affiliate ViacomCBS — which prompted him to release an initial statement inviting "any experts, clergy or spokespersons to any of my platforms to hold me accountable and correct me in any statement that I've made that has been projected as negative."

Later, he apologized for "the hurtful and divisive words that came out of my mouth during my interview with Richard Griffin," saying they "reinforced the worst stereotypes of a proud and magnificent people." He said he felt "ashamed of the uninformed and naive place that these words came from."

Now, fans are worried that this week's events have taken too big a toll on the media personality. Continue reading to see how social media responded to his cryptic Friday morning tweets.