Nick Cannon Worries Fans With Late-Night Tweets Alluding to Leaving Planet
Nick Cannon fans are worried about the star after he posted concerning tweets alluding to leaving the planet. Just days after being fired by ViacomCBS following anti-Semitic comments he made on his podcast, Cannon sent a tweet at around 2:30 a.m. ET: "Y'all can have this planet. I'm out!" he wrote. In another tweet, he wrote, "I hurt an entire community and it pained me to my core, I thought it couldn't get any worse. Then I watched my own community turn on me and call me a sell-out for apologizing. Goodnight. Enjoy Earth."
He also posted a screenshot of that tweet to Instagram, tagging his location as "Heaven." Fans naturally jumped to send will wishes to Cannon's mental health, worrying that he was contemplating suicide. Some sent contact information to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline and others simply sent words of encouragement and prayers.
View this post on Instagram
The 39-year-old's concerning tweets come on the heels after he apologized for his remarks and announced he'd be stepping away from his radio show, Cannon's Class, to take time for "reflection and education." He wrote that he will use the time "to establish an action plan towards real, impactful change and advocacy aimed at bringing people together" and expressed gratitude "to the Rabbis, community leaders and institutions who have reached out to me to help enlighten me."
During a conversation with former Public Enemy figure Richard "Professor Griff" Griffin on Cannon's podcast, Cannon said that Black people are the "true Hebrews" and compared White people to "savages." At one point, he noted that the "people that don't have [melanin] are a little less." His comments quickly sparked backlash — as well as his firing from longtime affiliate ViacomCBS — which prompted him to release an initial statement inviting "any experts, clergy or spokespersons to any of my platforms to hold me accountable and correct me in any statement that I've made that has been projected as negative."
Later, he apologized for "the hurtful and divisive words that came out of my mouth during my interview with Richard Griffin," saying they "reinforced the worst stereotypes of a proud and magnificent people." He said he felt "ashamed of the uninformed and naive place that these words came from."
Now, fans are worried that this week's events have taken too big a toll on the media personality. Continue reading to see how social media responded to his cryptic Friday morning tweets.
'I hope all is ok mentality wise'
I have no clue what you mean by “I’m out!” but i hope all is ok mentality wise. You and the Wild N’ Out crew have saved mine and so many other lives. We all make mistakes in life, verbally and physically. Yes, the words said in your podcast were very profiling type— Jake Spillman (@SpillmanJake) July 17, 2020
prevnext
as a community we command you for your courage and I pray God to cover you and your family. I pray for your mental health, your peace of mind and heart.— someonesdaughter (@someoneswife97) July 17, 2020
I’m so sorry that we’ve failed you in this way. Please know you’re not alone and we stand with you👊🏾
'Just in case'
Not sure what you mean, but just in case pic.twitter.com/PLwFpVTQor— CubanAmerican🇺🇸 (@Marir65Ruiz) July 17, 2020
prevnext
Bro chill out @NickCannon. How you gone say you want to finish where nip left off and a year later you tryin to leave. It ain’t you n you need to find you n remember who tf you are— Bigger Than BlacknWhite (@Crave_Ambition) July 17, 2020
'This tweet sounds very concerning'
Dear Brother Speak the truth regardless to whom or what? We understand the forces that seek to destroy you! Know that God and His Christ Back You In Truth! Make Peace With Him and Live Your Life! Seek Assistance through Patience and Prayer🙏🏾🤲🏾— Kareem Ali (@ali2277) July 17, 2020
prevnext
Anybody else think this tweet sounds *very* concerning?— _ (@TeamGadi) July 17, 2020
'You are loved and supported'
take time for yourself.. you have committed to amplifying so many black women in executive roles in your companies, as well as all of the countless work that you have done/ do for Haiti! Give yourself Grace ❤️— Karen Civil (@KarenCivil) July 17, 2020
prevnext
I don’t know what is going on, brother. But you are needed here. You are loved & supported.
We ALL make mistakes.
Those with character, apologize when they do harm. You did that. It is not a sign of weakness. It is what we are called to do.
Praying for you, fervently.— yvette nicole brown (@YNB) July 17, 2020
'WTF is going on?'
Others worried about both Cannon and Tamar Braxton; Braxton was hospitalized Thursday night for a reported possible suicide attempt and remains "stable" but unconscious at the time of this writing.
Seeing all of this with Tamar Braxton and Nick Cannon breaks my heart because mental health needs to be talked about in the black community. Not just because celebrities are hurting but they are proof that not even money can help you run away from it.— Śłÿ 🥶🖤 (@Slychopath) July 17, 2020
prevnext
WTF is going on? Nick Cannon sounds suicidal right now and now Tamar Braxton actually tried to commit suicide? WOW. We don’t need anymore deaths pic.twitter.com/YNaDvNckfm— “Bomb A Klarkt” 🥴 (@Juana4ev) July 17, 2020
'Black mental health is important'
Please let Tamar Braxton be okay.
Please let Nick Cannon be okay.
Black mental health is important. It needs to be discussed. People go through things in silence & by themselves. Lord keep them safe.— WAVY JEDZ (@JEDIDlAHPEACE) July 17, 2020
prevnext
Woke up 2 nick Cannon tweets alluding 2 death & tamar Braxton alleged suicide attempt...
people are hurting
there is spiritual warfare going on
May God cover us all with His protection ...#Pray— D.Y.Turner (@crownlifelive) July 17, 2020
'2020 is too much'
Nick Cannon is writing suicidal tweets and now reports are coming out that Tamar Braxton actually attempted suicide tonight 😔 2020 is too much and mental health is so important.— Wholesome (@TMN3218) July 17, 2020
2020 isn't playing around. YAll better get your ducks in a row. Prayers for #Tamar #NickCannon and everyone suffering from #depression #anxiety #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/DBy8Z4FEuA— Virginia Morgan (@ItsChutney) July 17, 2020
If you or someone you know are in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741-741.prev