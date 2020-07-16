Nick Cannon Apologizes for Anti-Semitic Remarks: 'I Feel Ashamed'

Nick Cannon has issued another apology following his firing from ViacomCBS following some anti-Semitic remarks said on his YouTube show, Cannon's Class. The episode in question featured Richard Griffin, also known as former Public Enemy member Professor Griff.

At one point in the episode, Cannon said that Black people are the "true Hebrews" and compared white people to "savages." ViacomCBS issued a statement making it clear they were ending the company's decades-long relationship with Cannon after he failed to "acknowledge or apologize for perpetuating anti-Semitism." Following the outcry, The Masked Singer host did release a statement on Facebook, which wasn't particularly apologetic, though he did write that he had "no hate in my heart nor malice intentions," amid the blowback. On Wednesday, Cannon issued another lengthy statement on Twitter.

First and foremost I extend my deepest and most sincere apologies to my Jewish sisters and brothers for the hurtful and divisive words that came out of my mouth during my interview with Richard Griffin. — Nick Cannon (@NickCannon) July 16, 2020

"They reinforced the worst stereotypes of a proud and magnificent people and I feel ashamed of the uninformed and naïve place that these words came from," Cannon continued in a follow-up tweet, adding that "the video of this interview has since been removed."

"I want to express my gratitude to the Rabbis, community leaders and institutions who reached out to me to help enlighten me, instead of chastising me," he went on. "I want to assure my Jewish friends, new and old, that this is only the beginning of my education — I am committed to deeper connections, more profound learning and strengthening the bond between our two cultures today and every day going forward."

The widespread outcry has led to some divisive rhetoric online, which prompted actor Josh Gad to speak out about the matter in an Instagram video Wednesday. The Frozen star spoke frankly about the rise in anti-Semitic sentiment overall, which he called both "frightening" and "really disgraceful" in the heartfelt clip.

"And I've seen it from people in a position who should know better and who have an ability to really send messages to a large swathe of people who I would imagine can benefit from greater messaging than intolerance at a time when there is so much intolerance," Gad continued. "I think it is so disgusting that after all the lessons that have been learned from those who have messaged such hate in the past that we would continue to make these mistakes. Yet, here we are."