Tamar Braxton Reportedly Rushed to Hospital Following Possible Suicide Attempt

Tamar Braxton was reportedly rushed to a Los Angeles hospital after being found unresponsive, with sources telling The Blast that she had possibly attempted suicide. According to sources, the singer and reality TV star was staying at the Ritz Carlton Residence in Downtown Los Angeles near LA Live with her boyfriend David Adefeso.

Adefeso reportedly found Braxton, 43, "unresponsive" and called 911 to report that she had been drinking and taken an unknown amount of prescription pills. Sources told the news outlet he believed it was a possible suicide attempt. Ambulances reportedly arrived at the hotel and Braxton was transported to a California hospital in Downton LA. The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to The Blast that they received a call around 9:45 p.m. in regards to a 43-year-old woman who had a medical emergency listed as "possible overdose."

The Celebrity Big Brother champion is reportedly in "stable" condition but is still unconscious. She is reportedly under 24-hour watch at the hospital. The news outlet reports that she had been emotional due to an ongoing contract dispute with WeTV. She reportedly was unhappy with the trailer for her new reality series, Get Ya Life; she reportedly felt blindsided and was unhappy with the way the trailer portrayed her.

Braxton had also vented her frustrations with her Braxton Family Values contact on Twitter. When a few fans tagged her in a tweet lamenting why newer seasons of Braxton Family Values are more "dramatic" than how the show originated, Braxton said, "That's what happens when it's all white executives having all the power & telling your black family stories. I WILL get justice for my family and all other black reality shows with the narrative of ABP & negativity. It's TERRIBLE & I'm tired."

The last video Braxton posted on Instagram was from Wednesday afternoon of her son Logan, who was creaming while she attempted to sing and promote her new single, "Crazy Kind of Love." She wrote, "I just want to know if ANYONE else besides me need a vacation [face palm emoji, weary face emojis]/ Logan wasn't haven't (sic) it then OR now!!!! [heart emoji, sparkle emoji] all i need to see is water and some sun. It's only 1:30 and I wanna go to bed right now."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tamar Braxton (@tamarbraxton) on Jul 15, 2020 at 1:31pm PDT

Braxton is the youngest of her siblings including her sisters Toni, Traci, Towanda and Trina, as well as her only brother Michael Jr. Braxton was previously married to record executive Vincent Herbert, with whom she had Logan in 2013. Braxton and Herbert divorced in October 2017, citing "irreconcilable difference" and seeking joint custody of their son. The divorce was finalized in July 2019.

If you or someone you know are in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741-741.