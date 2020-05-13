New Photos Show 'Ink Master' Star Daniel Silva Stretchered Away From Car Crash That Killed YouTuber Corey La Barrie

✖

Days after a car accident occurred that claimed the life of YouTuber Corey La Barrie, TMZ posted new photos of the scene of the incident. In the photos, Daniel Silva, who was allegedly the driver of the vehicle that he and La Barrie were traveling in on Sunday night, can be seen being rolled away from the scene by an emergency worker. His eyes appear to be closed in the snap that was obtained by TMZ.

The vehicle that both La Barrie and Silva were in at the time of the accident, a McLaren sports car, can also be seen in the photo. In the photo, the car's hood is up and the windshield is heavily damaged. There appears to be a great amount of damage to the passenger's side of the vehicle, which is reportedly where La Barrie was located. On Monday, TMZ reported that La Barrie and Silva, a tattoo artist who has appeared on Ink Master, were involved in a car accident on Sunday night, which also happened to have been the YouTuber's birthday. La Barrie died as a result of the accident. He was 25.

Law enforcement responded to the scene of the accident on Sunday night. After they arrived, both La Barrie and Silva were transported to the hospital. La Barrie was later pronounced dead at the hospital due to the injuries that he sustained. While Silva reportedly did not suffer any life-threatening injuries, TMZ reported that he broke his hip. Prior to this incident, La Barrie and Silva reportedly attended a party earlier in the night to celebrate the YouTuber's birthday. Witnesses at the event told law enforcement that Silva was allegedly drinking at the party. The car that La Barrie and Silva were driving around in was reportedly traveling at a high rate of speed before the crash occurred. Following the incident, the Ink Master star was arrested and booked for murder on Monday evening.

The news of La Barrie's passing has hit many hard. The YouTube vlogger's mother, Lissa Harrison (Burton) even took to Instagram to confirm the news of her son's death. She wrote, alongside a photo of her son, "My heart breaks right now, on my son's 25 birthday today he was very drunk and got into a car with a drunk diver. The accident killed him instantly. No words can describe the sadness I feel in loosening a child. It just feels so unreal and I’m overwhelmed with grief. I love you so much Corey and will miss you so so much. It’s just so unfair."