On Monday, TMZ reported some tragic news regarding YouTube personality Corey La Barrie and Ink Master star Daniel Silva. The publication reported that La Barrie and Silva were traveling in McLaren sports car on Sunday night when it crashed into a street sign and tree. La Barrie, who was the passenger, died as a result of the crash. He was 25. Silva, who was allegedly driving the vehicle at the time, did not suffer life-threatening injuries. Following the crash, TMZ reported that Silva will be booked for murder for being involved in the car crash.

TMZ reported that law enforcement arrived at the scene of the crash on Sunday night. Both La Barrie and Silva were transported to the hospital, where the YouTuber was later pronounced dead. It was reported that both men attended a party earlier in the night to celebrate La Barrie's birthday. Sources told TMZ that individuals told law enforcement that Silva was seen drinking at the event. The publication went on to report that the car that they were traveling in was reportedly traveling at a high rate of speed before the crash occurred. However, there haven't been many other details revealed about how the crash actually occurred.

Both La Barrie and Silva enjoy massive online fan bases. La Barrie, an Australian native, gained fame for his funny YouTube videos and comedy routines. According to Page Six, he was a contestant on the YouTube series The Reality House. As for Silva, he is a well-known tattoo artist. He earned a positive on Season 10 of Ink Masters with just three years of experience under his belt. The tattoo artist earned his spot after he competed, and won, an episode of Ink Masters' spin-off series Ink Masters: Angels.

La Barrie's mother, Lissa Harrison (Burton), confirmed the news of her son's passing on Instagram. She posted a photo of her son and wrote, "My heart breaks right now, on my sons 25 birthday today he was very drunk and got into a car with a drunk diver. The accident killed him instantly. No words can describe the sadness I feel in loosening a child. It just feels so unreal and I’m overwhelmed with grief. I love you so much Corey and will miss you so so much. It’s just so unfair."