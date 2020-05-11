Corey La Barrie, YouTube Star, Dead at 25

✖

YouTube star Corey La Barrie has been killed in a car crash on his birthday at the age of 25. According to TMZ, officials responded to the scene of a crash in Los Angeles on Sunday night.

It's being reported that the driver of the car was Ink Master star Daniel Silva, who suffered a broken hip. La Barrie, however, was in the passenger seat, where the damage was much more severe. While both men were transported to a nearby hospital, who pronounced La Barrie dead not long after. Silva, who's still being treated for his injury, will be arrested for murder after he's discharged.

Several witnesses told cops the two had been drinking earlier in the evening. Some of whom were at a party in honor of La Barrie's birthday. While details about the accident are vague, the car apparently crashed into both a street sign and a tree and is currently believed to have been going at a high speed based on the scene of the accident.

La Barrie gained viral fame as a social media influencer and comedian, eventually reaching 337,000 subscribers on YouTube and 212,000 on Instagram. He was born in Adelaide, Australia in 1995 before he eventually relocated to Los Angeles. He frequently posted comedy sketches featuring him and his roommates, fellow influencer and YouTuber friends J.C. Caylen, Crawford Collins and Chelsey Amaro. In addition to their own accounts, they'd created another one for their general, house-related antics.

Back in 2019, La Barrie made his reality debut on Season 1 of web series The Reality House, hosted by fellow influencers Kian Lawley and JC Caylen. The competition-based series featured La Barrie along with about a dozen other YouTube stars who competed in challenges for cash. La Berrie was eliminated in the fifth episode.

The last video La Berrie posted to YouTube was on Saturday, titled Deleting This in 24 Hours. The simple 47-second clip of him talking about how excited he was for his birthday, and asking his fans to send their birthday greeting to him within that window of time. He also advertised a livestream on Twitch. "It's my birthday, I'll be there, my roommates will be there, we'll be livestreaming," he said in the clip, adding that they may get "a little drunk" at the very end.