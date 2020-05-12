Corey La Barrie's Mom Speaks out After His Death

✖

The YouTube community is currently mourning the loss of Corey La Barrie, who died as a result of a car crash. Following the news of his passing, many took to social media in order to express their sorrow over his untimely death. La Barrie's mother, Lissa Harrison (Burton) also took to Instagram in order to post an incredibly moving tribute to her son, and it may just leave you in tears.

"My heart breaks right now, on my sons 25 birthday today he was very drunk and got into a car with a drunk diver," Harrison's post began. Her message came alongside a photo of her son taking a selfie. "The accident killed him instantly. No words can describe the sadness I feel in loosening a child. It just feels so unreal and I’m overwhelmed with grief. I love you so much Corey and will miss you so so much. It’s just so unfair."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lissa Harrison (Burton) (@lissaburton) on May 11, 2020 at 3:43am PDT

On Monday, TMZ reported that La Barrie died in a car crash that took place in the Los Angeles area on Sunday, which also happened to have been his birthday. The publication reported that the Youtuber was traveling in a McLaren sports car with Daniel Silva, who was allegedly the driver. They reported that the car somehow crashed into a street sign and a tree during the course of their drive. The passenger, who was believed to have been La Barrie, took the brunt of the hit. Silva, a tattoo artist who has appeared on Ink Masters, reportedly did not suffer any life-threatening injuries. Although, he was later transported to the hospital to be treated for a broken hip. La Barrie was also transported to the hospital after law enforcement arrived on the scene and was later pronounced dead.

It's unclear exactly what led to the crash. But, it was reported that both La Barrie and Silva attended a party earlier in the night to celebrate the YouTuber's birthday. Witnesses at the party told police that Silva was seen drinking at the event. TMZ also reported that Silva could be booked for murder following his involvement in the crash. Police will reportedly arrest the tattoo artist either at the hospital or will do so after he is discharged.