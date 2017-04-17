Neil Patrick Harris and His Family Just Won Easter With the Best Prank

Happy Easter, everybody! We got this cute little Easter bunny, isn’t he cute? A post shared by Neil Patrick Harris (@nph) on Apr 16, 2017 at 7:45am PDT

Neil Patrick Harris and his adorable family are well-known for knocking holiday celebrations out of the park and Easter was no exception.

The How I Met Your Mother actor shared a selfie video on Instagram of him with husband David Burtka and their 6-year-old twins, Gideon and Harper, with an “adorable” stuffed bunny sandwiched between them.

“Aww,” everyone chimes in.

“Happy Easter everybody,” Harris says. “We got this cute little Easter bunny. Isn’t he cute?”

The actor then pulls a fast one on us, pushing a button the plush doll that morphs it into a terrifying monster with sharp fangs as the family members squeal in delight.

Oh, he got us!

